2020 Subaru WRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
WRX STI Series.White
STI Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,963*
Total Cash Price
$34,779
WRX Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,683*
Total Cash Price
$31,394
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,300*
Total Cash Price
$42,166
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,856*
Total Cash Price
$43,397
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,905*
Total Cash Price
$30,778
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,689*
Total Cash Price
$42,474
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,461*
Total Cash Price
$32,009
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,412*
Total Cash Price
$44,628
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,905*
Total Cash Price
$30,778
Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,242*
Total Cash Price
$38,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX STI Series.White STI Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$5,406
|Maintenance
|$401
|$929
|$527
|$2,922
|$1,060
|$5,839
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$410
|$601
|$1,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,441
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,870
|$1,504
|$1,114
|$696
|$252
|$5,436
|Depreciation
|$3,911
|$2,731
|$2,232
|$2,501
|$2,185
|$13,560
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,686
|$8,371
|$7,351
|$9,939
|$7,615
|$43,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$941
|$975
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$4,880
|Maintenance
|$362
|$838
|$475
|$2,638
|$957
|$5,270
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$154
|$370
|$543
|$1,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,301
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,468
|Financing
|$1,688
|$1,358
|$1,006
|$628
|$227
|$4,907
|Depreciation
|$3,530
|$2,465
|$2,015
|$2,257
|$1,973
|$12,240
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,646
|$7,556
|$6,635
|$8,972
|$6,874
|$39,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,222
|$1,265
|$1,310
|$1,355
|$1,403
|$6,554
|Maintenance
|$486
|$1,126
|$638
|$3,543
|$1,285
|$7,079
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$497
|$729
|$1,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,747
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,971
|Financing
|$2,267
|$1,823
|$1,351
|$844
|$306
|$6,591
|Depreciation
|$4,742
|$3,311
|$2,706
|$3,032
|$2,650
|$16,440
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,956
|$10,149
|$8,912
|$12,051
|$9,232
|$53,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,258
|$1,301
|$1,348
|$1,394
|$1,444
|$6,745
|Maintenance
|$501
|$1,159
|$657
|$3,646
|$1,323
|$7,285
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$213
|$512
|$750
|$1,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,798
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,029
|Financing
|$2,334
|$1,877
|$1,390
|$869
|$314
|$6,784
|Depreciation
|$4,880
|$3,408
|$2,785
|$3,120
|$2,727
|$16,920
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,334
|$10,445
|$9,172
|$12,402
|$9,502
|$54,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$923
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$4,784
|Maintenance
|$355
|$822
|$466
|$2,586
|$938
|$5,167
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$363
|$532
|$1,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,655
|$1,331
|$986
|$616
|$223
|$4,811
|Depreciation
|$3,461
|$2,417
|$1,975
|$2,213
|$1,934
|$12,000
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,457
|$7,408
|$6,505
|$8,796
|$6,739
|$38,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,274
|$1,319
|$1,365
|$1,413
|$6,602
|Maintenance
|$490
|$1,134
|$643
|$3,569
|$1,294
|$7,130
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$208
|$501
|$734
|$1,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,759
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,986
|Financing
|$2,284
|$1,837
|$1,361
|$850
|$308
|$6,639
|Depreciation
|$4,776
|$3,335
|$2,726
|$3,054
|$2,669
|$16,560
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,051
|$10,223
|$8,977
|$12,138
|$9,300
|$53,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$960
|$994
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$4,975
|Maintenance
|$369
|$855
|$485
|$2,689
|$976
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$378
|$553
|$1,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,721
|$1,384
|$1,025
|$641
|$232
|$5,003
|Depreciation
|$3,599
|$2,514
|$2,054
|$2,302
|$2,011
|$12,480
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,835
|$7,704
|$6,765
|$9,148
|$7,009
|$40,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,293
|$1,338
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$1,485
|$6,937
|Maintenance
|$515
|$1,192
|$676
|$3,750
|$1,360
|$7,492
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$526
|$771
|$1,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,849
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,087
|Financing
|$2,400
|$1,930
|$1,430
|$893
|$323
|$6,976
|Depreciation
|$5,018
|$3,505
|$2,864
|$3,209
|$2,804
|$17,400
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,713
|$10,742
|$9,432
|$12,754
|$9,772
|$56,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$923
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$4,784
|Maintenance
|$355
|$822
|$466
|$2,586
|$938
|$5,167
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$363
|$532
|$1,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,655
|$1,331
|$986
|$616
|$223
|$4,811
|Depreciation
|$3,461
|$2,417
|$1,975
|$2,213
|$1,934
|$12,000
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,457
|$7,408
|$6,505
|$8,796
|$6,739
|$38,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 WRX Sedan Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$1,226
|$1,270
|$5,932
|Maintenance
|$440
|$1,019
|$578
|$3,207
|$1,163
|$6,407
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$450
|$660
|$1,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,581
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,784
|Financing
|$2,052
|$1,650
|$1,223
|$764
|$277
|$5,966
|Depreciation
|$4,292
|$2,997
|$2,449
|$2,744
|$2,398
|$14,880
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,727
|$9,186
|$8,066
|$10,907
|$8,356
|$48,242
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 WRX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Subaru WRX in Virginia is:not available
