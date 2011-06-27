  1. Home
Used 2018 Subaru WRX Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,295
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Popular Package #1yes
WRX Short Throw Shifter Packageyes
WRX Sport Packageyes
Standard Model - WRX Premiumyes
Performance PackageRecaro front seats, red-painted brake calipers, moonroof delete
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,295
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,295
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
STI Short Throw Shifteryes
Center Armrest Extension - Blackyes
Footwell Illumination Kit Blueyes
Cargo Net - Rearyes
STI Short Throw Shifter (WRX)yes
Sunshadeyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Kicker Tweeter Kityes
Kicker Speaker Upgradeyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Footwell Illumination Kit Redyes
STI Shift Knobyes
Side Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,295
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Front head room37.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Door Edge Guard WR Blueyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Whiteyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Blackyes
Body Side Molding Kit Pure Redyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero WR Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Dark Grayyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Pure Redyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyes
STI Carbon Fiber Trunk Trimyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Lapis Blueyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit WR Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Vortex Generatoryes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guards Rear Aero Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheelsyes
Door Edge Guard Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Pure Redyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight3322 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Exterior Colors
  • Pure Red
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,295
245/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles