  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru WRX
  4. Used 2017 Subaru WRX
  5. Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI Limited
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI Limited Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 WRX
5(83%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(17%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a review
See all WRXES for sale
List Price Range
$31,000 - $34,850
Used WRX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best combination of fun and value!

Matt, 04/08/2017
STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Pound for pound and dollar for dollar, nothing rivals this car. It performs like a Corvette (actually outperforms a Corvette in bad weather) but you can get two of these for the same price. I'm too old for a car with a wing-- I think they look silly-- but when Subaru added the option of a lip spoiler instead of the wing I went ahead and made the purchase. The back seat is plenty roomy for two adults (or a baby seat or two). Note that it ships with summer tires, so if you live somewhere that gets below 45 degrees you'll need a second set of tires and rims. Also, you'll need the center arm rest extension for comfort, but be warned that the Subaru arm rest extension will replace your nice padded carbon leather/red stitching with cheap black plastic. Get the JDM dual console arm rest extension from subispeed instead-- it gives you the same higher elbow support but it allows you to reuse the original console lid, preserving the overall look and feel. Update: still love to get into this car every time. My son and I took it on an epic four day road trip from Chicago to the west coast. It's fine if a bit loud on the interstate, but it really shines on the twisty two lane roads. Very comfortable seats, the interior controls have before intuitive, and with new all season tires the road noise is lessened. Update 10/10/2018: A year and half into owning the car, I'm still thrilled to get into it every morning. One drawback: the navigation system is garbage. But with Google maps on my phone, I have a perfectly adequate workaround.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome

Roland, 08/12/2016
STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I drove the 2017 WRX and the STI,and I have to tell you,the only reason I bougt the STI is because it sound better,if feels better,and performs better.that simple,my STI limited it has everything I want on a car.It's been 2 years now and I had drove the car for about 10000 miles and I just recently change the oil and the car is still brand new,I think it sounds a little louder, when I turn it on everything rattles inside of my house and I have not done any performance at all but what can i say I love my STI. Recently I broke my foot and I can’t drive it so my wife has been driving the car around, She get a lot of compliments but She hates the car because it’s too loud, She loves the looks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Clunking noise.

Tim Matthews, 03/09/2018
STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 8 people found this review helpful

Since about 4,000 miles, the car developed a clunking noise in the front suspension. It is progressively getting worse. It has been in the shop four times across two different dealerships. They can't find the problem but they admit it is making a noise. Even Subaru America will not do anything. At this point I am hiring a lawyer. Update, I traded the wrx in on a more reliable vehicle, GMC Sierra and I have no issues with my GMC.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Speedy!

Aaron Comins, 01/28/2017
STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Awesome car and i mean awesome! Extremely fast and exhilarating to drive. Few cons are non heated steering wheel and nav Screen is small.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Loving my sti

Big Dee, 11/02/2017
STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love it. Boost is great ... handles great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all WRXES for sale

Related Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles