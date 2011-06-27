Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI Limited Consumer Reviews

Matt , 04/08/2017 STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Pound for pound and dollar for dollar, nothing rivals this car. It performs like a Corvette (actually outperforms a Corvette in bad weather) but you can get two of these for the same price. I'm too old for a car with a wing-- I think they look silly-- but when Subaru added the option of a lip spoiler instead of the wing I went ahead and made the purchase. The back seat is plenty roomy for two adults (or a baby seat or two). Note that it ships with summer tires, so if you live somewhere that gets below 45 degrees you'll need a second set of tires and rims. Also, you'll need the center arm rest extension for comfort, but be warned that the Subaru arm rest extension will replace your nice padded carbon leather/red stitching with cheap black plastic. Get the JDM dual console arm rest extension from subispeed instead-- it gives you the same higher elbow support but it allows you to reuse the original console lid, preserving the overall look and feel. Update: still love to get into this car every time. My son and I took it on an epic four day road trip from Chicago to the west coast. It's fine if a bit loud on the interstate, but it really shines on the twisty two lane roads. Very comfortable seats, the interior controls have before intuitive, and with new all season tires the road noise is lessened. Update 10/10/2018: A year and half into owning the car, I'm still thrilled to get into it every morning. One drawback: the navigation system is garbage. But with Google maps on my phone, I have a perfectly adequate workaround.