Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca SUV Consumer Reviews

Read all the reviews South Dakota , 04/20/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I read everything on line about the Tribeca. It was frustrating as many of the reviews contradict each other (e.g. one says there is very little body roll, the brakes are great while another says there is too much body roll and the breaks are spongy). You have to drive it yourself to judge. I was a Chevy Trail Blazer owner (LTZ) and I have to say the Tribeca drives way better, is more responsive, and stops quicker than the trailblazer. Yes, a lot of reviewers say gas mileage is poor on the Tribeca. Indeed, but measure it against any other all wheel drive and none of them are any better (the reviewers seem to compare the all wheel drive of the Tribeca with the 2 wheel drive of other make Report Abuse

Safety and 7 passengers at a value price Nick , 09/11/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We purchased a Tribeca because it's the smallest and cheapest seven passenger vehicle with a perfect safety rating from both the federal government and IIHS. It's easy to drive and handles well on city streets, freeways, and winding mountain roads. Engine power and acceleration are more than adequate, although it's certainly no sports car. We've never taken it off road but the ride quality is good on rough pavement. The interior is comfortable on long trips. Climate controls are easy to use. The second row seat is wide enough to actually hold three people in reasonable comfort. Overall I am very happy with the Tribeca. There's nothing else which gives you so many features at the same price. Report Abuse

1000 km Review Michael S. , 04/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My family have been loyal Volvo owners for the last 12 years. Given Volvo's current lack of a value proposition we decided to expand our horizons before purchasing a car this year. My checkpoints for our decision were a. needed to be real AWD; b. must accommodate 2 6 ft+ boys comfortably in the back seats; and c. it need to fit our budget. Point A eliminated a bunch of vehicles very quickly. Point B narrowed the list down even further. After looking at Mercedes, Audi, Volvo, VW, Toyota and Nissan's offerings we went off to look at Subaru's offerings on a friends recommendation. We took a 60 minute test drive of the car and came back thrilled with the drive, the space and the value. Report Abuse

2000 miles of joy Alex K. , 09/16/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I was looking for 7-seat SUV as well as for luxury, safety and reliability. First I tested Audi Q7, then Acura MDX, Lexus. Then looked at Volvo XC90 and BMW X5. Not decided. Then I went to the dealership for my Forester's regular service and tested Tribeca. I felt just as comfortable in it as in the previous cars. Price was much less so it was done deal. Some complain about fuel economy of Tribeca. But guys, this is not your old little Subaru! This is almost a truck! After about 1200 miles I started getting about 16 mpg in Brooklyn and more than 21 mpg on highway. Just as promised. In line with other vehicles in the class. Also it speeds up really well in sport shift mode. Report Abuse