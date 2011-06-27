2019 Subaru Outback Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/32 mpg
|25/32 mpg
|25/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|462.5/592.0 mi.
|462.5/592.0 mi.
|462.5/592.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Rear Gate + Moonroof + Navigation System + High beam assist + Turn signal side mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Protection Package #1
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Rear Gate + Turn Signal Side Mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Standard Model
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|yes
|no
|Moonroof + Navigation System + High Beam Assist + Reverse Automatic Braking + LED Steering Responsive Headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|Popular Package #1
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|12 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|576 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|yes
|no
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Rear Seatback Protector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net - Rear Seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Separator
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|no
|no
|yes
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|no
|no
|yes
|Tweeter Kit
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|no
|yes
|no
|heated
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearl
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearl
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors w/Approach Light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Wilderness Green Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Tungsten Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Tungsten Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Wilderness Green Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearl
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearl
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Maximum cargo capacity
|73.3 cu.ft.
|73.3 cu.ft.
|73.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3644 lbs.
|3686 lbs.
|3624 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35.5 cu.ft.
|35.5 cu.ft.
|35.5 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|18.4 degrees
|18.4 degrees
|18.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.7 degrees
|22.7 degrees
|22.7 degrees
|Length
|189.9 in.
|189.9 in.
|189.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2700 lbs.
|2700 lbs.
|2700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|8.7 in.
|8.7 in.
|Height
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|143.6 cu.ft.
|143.6 cu.ft.
|143.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|108.1 in.
|108.1 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|225/65R H tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|225/60R H tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,445
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
