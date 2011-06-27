  1. Home
2019 Subaru Outback Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG282828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg25/32 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/592.0 mi.462.5/592.0 mi.462.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesnoyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Rear Gate + Moonroof + Navigation System + High beam assist + Turn signal side mirrorsyesnono
Protection Package #1yesyesyes
Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Rear Gate + Turn Signal Side Mirrorsyesnono
Standard Modelyesyesyes
Popular Package #2yesyesno
Moonroof + Navigation System + High Beam Assist + Reverse Automatic Braking + LED Steering Responsive Headlightsnoyesno
Popular Package #1nonoyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinknonoyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
576 watts stereo outputnoyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
Cargo floor matsyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Rear Seatback Protectoryesyesyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Cargo Net - Rear Seatbackyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Separatoryesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyesyesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassnonoyes
Cargo Covernonoyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinknonoyes
Tweeter Kitnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
leathernoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesno
heatednoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors w/Approach Lightyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Wilderness Green Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Tungsten Metallicyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Tungsten Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Wilderness Green Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Maximum cargo capacity73.3 cu.ft.73.3 cu.ft.73.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3644 lbs.3686 lbs.3624 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.35.5 cu.ft.35.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.4 degrees18.4 degrees18.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.7 degrees22.7 degrees22.7 degrees
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.2700 lbs.2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.6 cu.ft.143.6 cu.ft.143.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Wilderness Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Wilderness Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Wilderness Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
  • Titanium Gray Leather, leather
  • Warm Ivory Leather, leather
  • Slate Black Leather, leather
  • Titanium Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
225/65R H tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
225/60R H tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,445
Starting MSRP
$32,845
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.

