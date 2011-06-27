Used 2017 Subaru Outback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outback SUV
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,063*
Total Cash Price
$22,712
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,780*
Total Cash Price
$30,506
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,336*
Total Cash Price
$22,267
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,234*
Total Cash Price
$31,396
3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,144*
Total Cash Price
$30,728
2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,789*
Total Cash Price
$23,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outback SUV 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$3,807
|Maintenance
|$1,392
|$1,647
|$865
|$1,176
|$2,624
|$7,705
|Repairs
|$301
|$439
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,554
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,229
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,222
|$982
|$726
|$455
|$165
|$3,551
|Depreciation
|$4,871
|$2,092
|$1,840
|$1,631
|$1,463
|$11,896
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,891
|$7,134
|$5,977
|$5,955
|$7,106
|$37,063
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outback SUV 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$5,113
|Maintenance
|$1,870
|$2,213
|$1,162
|$1,580
|$3,525
|$10,349
|Repairs
|$404
|$589
|$689
|$807
|$941
|$3,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,651
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,876
|Financing
|$1,641
|$1,319
|$975
|$611
|$222
|$4,769
|Depreciation
|$6,542
|$2,810
|$2,471
|$2,191
|$1,965
|$15,978
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,627
|$9,582
|$8,028
|$7,998
|$9,545
|$49,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outback SUV 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$1,365
|$1,615
|$848
|$1,153
|$2,573
|$7,554
|Repairs
|$295
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,369
|Financing
|$1,198
|$963
|$712
|$446
|$162
|$3,481
|Depreciation
|$4,775
|$2,051
|$1,804
|$1,599
|$1,434
|$11,663
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,677
|$6,994
|$5,860
|$5,838
|$6,967
|$36,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outback SUV 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$1,925
|$2,277
|$1,196
|$1,626
|$3,628
|$10,651
|Repairs
|$416
|$606
|$709
|$830
|$969
|$3,531
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,699
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,930
|Financing
|$1,689
|$1,358
|$1,004
|$629
|$228
|$4,908
|Depreciation
|$6,733
|$2,892
|$2,544
|$2,255
|$2,022
|$16,445
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,055
|$9,862
|$8,263
|$8,232
|$9,823
|$51,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outback SUV 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,150
|Maintenance
|$1,884
|$2,229
|$1,170
|$1,591
|$3,551
|$10,425
|Repairs
|$407
|$593
|$694
|$813
|$948
|$3,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,663
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,889
|Financing
|$1,653
|$1,329
|$983
|$615
|$224
|$4,804
|Depreciation
|$6,589
|$2,830
|$2,490
|$2,207
|$1,979
|$16,095
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,734
|$9,652
|$8,087
|$8,056
|$9,614
|$50,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outback SUV 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,881
|Maintenance
|$1,420
|$1,680
|$882
|$1,199
|$2,676
|$7,856
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$523
|$613
|$714
|$2,604
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,424
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,002
|$740
|$464
|$168
|$3,620
|Depreciation
|$4,966
|$2,133
|$1,876
|$1,663
|$1,491
|$12,130
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,104
|$7,274
|$6,094
|$6,072
|$7,246
|$37,789
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Outback
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Subaru Outback in Virginia is:not available
