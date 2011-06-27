Used 2015 Subaru Outback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outback SUV
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,774*
Total Cash Price
$18,624
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,706*
Total Cash Price
$25,015
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,070*
Total Cash Price
$25,745
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,047*
Total Cash Price
$25,197
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,092*
Total Cash Price
$18,259
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,456*
Total Cash Price
$18,989
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,433*
Total Cash Price
$26,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outback SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,872
|Maintenance
|$843
|$1,127
|$1,357
|$1,630
|$1,610
|$6,566
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,017
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,184
|Financing
|$1,002
|$806
|$596
|$373
|$135
|$2,911
|Depreciation
|$4,534
|$1,827
|$1,608
|$1,424
|$1,278
|$10,670
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,775
|$6,318
|$6,273
|$6,311
|$6,098
|$34,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outback SUV 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,008
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$1,132
|$1,514
|$1,822
|$2,189
|$2,162
|$8,819
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,591
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,082
|$800
|$501
|$181
|$3,910
|Depreciation
|$6,090
|$2,454
|$2,159
|$1,913
|$1,717
|$14,332
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,129
|$8,486
|$8,426
|$8,476
|$8,190
|$46,706
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outback SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$1,165
|$1,558
|$1,875
|$2,253
|$2,225
|$9,076
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,406
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,637
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,114
|$823
|$516
|$186
|$4,024
|Depreciation
|$6,267
|$2,525
|$2,222
|$1,968
|$1,767
|$14,750
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,512
|$8,734
|$8,672
|$8,724
|$8,429
|$48,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outback SUV 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,525
|$1,835
|$2,205
|$2,178
|$8,883
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,355
|$1,090
|$806
|$505
|$182
|$3,939
|Depreciation
|$6,134
|$2,472
|$2,175
|$1,926
|$1,729
|$14,436
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,225
|$8,548
|$8,487
|$8,538
|$8,250
|$47,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outback SUV 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$826
|$1,105
|$1,330
|$1,598
|$1,578
|$6,437
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$997
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,161
|Financing
|$982
|$790
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,854
|Depreciation
|$4,445
|$1,791
|$1,576
|$1,396
|$1,253
|$10,461
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,583
|$6,194
|$6,150
|$6,187
|$5,978
|$34,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outback SUV 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$859
|$1,149
|$1,383
|$1,662
|$1,641
|$6,694
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,037
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,207
|Financing
|$1,021
|$822
|$607
|$381
|$137
|$2,968
|Depreciation
|$4,623
|$1,863
|$1,639
|$1,452
|$1,303
|$10,879
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,966
|$6,442
|$6,396
|$6,434
|$6,217
|$35,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Outback SUV 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,067
|$1,101
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$5,504
|Maintenance
|$1,198
|$1,602
|$1,929
|$2,317
|$2,288
|$9,334
|Repairs
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,446
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,683
|Financing
|$1,424
|$1,146
|$847
|$531
|$191
|$4,138
|Depreciation
|$6,445
|$2,597
|$2,285
|$2,024
|$1,817
|$15,168
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,895
|$8,981
|$8,918
|$8,971
|$8,668
|$49,433
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Outback
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Subaru Outback in Virginia is:not available
