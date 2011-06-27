Estimated values
1997 Nissan Quest GXE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$501
|$1,124
|$1,438
|Clean
|$457
|$1,025
|$1,316
|Average
|$368
|$825
|$1,071
|Rough
|$279
|$625
|$827
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Quest XE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$633
|$1,171
|$1,438
|Clean
|$577
|$1,067
|$1,316
|Average
|$464
|$859
|$1,071
|Rough
|$352
|$651
|$827