Estimated values
1996 Oldsmobile Achieva SC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,698
|$1,966
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,491
|$1,725
|Average
|$765
|$1,076
|$1,245
|Rough
|$462
|$662
|$764
Estimated values
1996 Oldsmobile Achieva SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,218
|$1,741
|$2,032
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,528
|$1,783
|Average
|$763
|$1,103
|$1,287
|Rough
|$461
|$678
|$790