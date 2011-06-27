  1. Home
Used 2003 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,195
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,195
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3715 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length187.4 in.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height63.3 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Exterior Colors
  • Seamist Green Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Black Granite Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Timberline Green Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • White Frost Pearl/Titanium Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,195
All season tiresyes
P225/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,195
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
