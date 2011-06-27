Used 2003 Subaru Outback Sedan Consumer Reviews
03 outback 2.5L SOHC
great car very reliable recommend changing the factory head gaskets their junk and upgrade them and youll never have the problem again ik i havent other than that the tranny and engine runs great havent had any other issues with the car other than minor stuff here and their like tube seals and blown dash light 10 yrs old so i thinks shes done me good still gets me from a - z fires up EVERYTIME one lesson i learned for anyone looking to do spark plugs though only run ngk plugs and wires amazing difference
Wife loves it
Purchased used 1 yr old. 120K miles on the car so far. Never had mechanical problems. Wife loves it. Replaced McIntosh head unit after warranty ran out with aftermarket radio (First time replaced under warranty). Auto transmission jerks when downshifts from 2 to 1 gear at stoplight. Dealer inspected, no issues found. Average 25 MPG mixed driving. Replacing front brake pads every 20K miles. Wind noise is annoying after 65MPH even with replaced window seals. Needs more luxury features for $30K vehicle. It was my second Subaru after I loved WRX but probably will not be buying again. Better choices available for the money.
200,000 miles and counting!
I bought this car brand new in 2003. It has been problem free and reliable, I can honestly say this has been the best car I have ever owned. I would gladly buy another new 6 cylinder Subaru without a second thought.
2nd Subaru, might be last
My car was babied from day one. I upgraded to the Outback from a 2002 Impreza 2.5. I really enjoyed the car, until I started to notice a few sounds as I accelerated from toll booths, etc with my window still down. The dealers could never hear it. I noticed the transmission was always searching between 3rd and 4th gear. The wind noise has me going nuts. The paint has faded in different spots, and I am afraid to use the windshield wiper heater because when I replaced the cracked one, the replacements seem to have a defect with the heating element and it cracks the glass when used. I love Subarus, but my wife makes a good point when she says I need to stop buying someones bad design.
My wife's "tank" which she loves
My wife is a nurse who has to drive 35 miles each way to and from work in all kinds of weather. Before she used a Nissan 4WD pick-up, which worked well, but it seemed a bit top heavy to her in the snow and was severely under-powered. She absolutely loves this Subaru as she says it powers through everything Mother Nature throws our way here in Maine. In fact she says it's a lot like driving a tank as it goes through anything with no issues. We've had no problems and honestly feel the 4-cylinders provide plenty of giddy-up and go for us.
