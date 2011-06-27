  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2003 Subaru Outback
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Subaru Outback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Outback
5(67%)4(19%)3(10%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.5
140 reviews
Write a review
See all Outbacks for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,595 - $3,703
Used Outback for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...28

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Its taken me to the moon..now I want to come back

gowest2, 02/04/2014
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

Ok. So I am a died in the wool subaru fan but will make no bones about the fact that the H4 (2.5 liter models during these years and current models) have a BOATLOAD of head gasket problems. Their failure rate is very high. I happen to be lucky enough to have the 3.0 H6. I have just about 270k now and it still runs great and burns no oil. I maintain it well and do all the maintenance repairs myself. Have had no major repairs as of yet.

Report Abuse

Head Gasket built to fail

gib, 06/25/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

it started off as Beautiful Relationship. but the honeymoon ended quickly. 1st the Air conditioner dropped to about 10% output, then the Brakes needed a complete remake, rotors pads fluid, all went bad, then the radio, and now after only 40K the Head Gasket is leaking. This is a "known" problem and there have been many recalls but when i contacted Subaru they took the position of," it's 1yr out of warranty". i agreed, but anyone who knows anything about cars knows a 40K engine should never have a HG failure. Subaru makes TERRIBLE Head Gaskets, look it up on-line BEFORE you buy one. the 1 piece of misleading information out there is that many more HGs have failed than have been written about!

Report Abuse

Nice car, be good to it and will probably be good to you.

ramborob79, 02/11/2013
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

We have owned this car for about 5 years,bought the car with 60k and have put a little over 100k on it. The car has been quite an investment to buy and service but has never left us stranded.Head gaskets were replaced shortly after purchase under warranty and have been fine since. I was told subarus can be considered a specialty vehicle and I agree as they are built different than a lot of cars. Still starts right up,shifts smoothly,rides nice. If you are hard on your vehicle and used to putting very little money into it in the meantime, probably not for you.

Report Abuse

Big Dissapointment

pjgelao, 10/10/2012
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car new and have had nothing but COST. At 36,000 it had a leaking head and it was pulled out and fixed, then it was the timing belt at 50,00 miles. Something wrong with it all the time. At 77,000 BOTH heads was leaking again & pulled resurfaced. Heater not working & fixed. When contacting SUBRAU they wanted all servicing recordss. I got the packet together of services & plus ALL fixes.. We waited A MONTH- called many times. My hubby called them and They wouldnt do a thing for me !!! One statement why was I didnt have the car serviced all the time from a Subrau dealer - we were very upset and never a SUBRAU again!

Report Abuse

The Best as long as its an H6

rberkhei, 01/11/2015
L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

Subaru has long been the go-to for reliability and dependability for those who know of it. Perhaps these vehicles are the best kept secret or perhaps I'm the only one who needs a car monday-friday and a capable awd vehicle with ground clearance which can hold two kayaks and go anywhere in all weather conditions on the weekends. Set aside its diversity, these vehicles are incredibly safe and undoubtedly reliable. Add in heated leather seats, dual sunroof, premium sound, de-icing wiper blades, the torque of the 6-cyl engine coupled with the handling and some all weather mats, this granny wagon is capable of anything and loves a rough stretch of road! 220k miles and counting.

Report Abuse
12345...28
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Outbacks for sale

Related Used 2003 Subaru Outback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles