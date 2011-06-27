  1. Home
Used 2001 Subaru Outback Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 4
Combined MPG2021
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
full time 4WDyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/422.5 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG2021
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6000 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves2416
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesno
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Premium Sound Package 3yesno
Premium Sound Package 2noyes
Premium Sound Package 1Bnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
8 total speakersyesno
element antennayesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
front seatback storageyesno
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front door pocketsyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesno
leather trim on shift knobyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesno
Air conditioningnoyes
overhead console with storagenoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Cargo Netyesyes
6-Disc CD Changer In-Dashyesyes
Subwoofer with Amplifieryesyes
Electrochromic Mirror with Compassnoyes
CD Player (Logic Control)noyes
Air Filtration Systemnoyes
Woodgrained Patterned Trimnoyes
Leather Shift Knobnoyes
Popular Equipment Group 6noyes
Upgraded Speakersnoyes
Tweeter Kitnoyes
Power Outletnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Front head room38.5 in.40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesno
heated driver seatyesno
heated passenger seatyesno
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.
leatheryesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyes
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Rear head room37.2 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yesyes
Body Colored Rear Spoileryesyes
Rear Gate Baryesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyes
Rear Differential Protectoryesyes
Rough Road Groupyesyes
Rear Window Dust Deflectoryesyes
Hood Deflector (Acrylic)yesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Length187.4 in.187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3715 lbs.3490 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height63.3 in.62.2 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Exterior Colors
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • White Frost Pearl
  • White Frost Pearl
  • Timberline Green/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Black Granite Pearlcoat/Titanium
  • Wintergreen Metallic/Titanium
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • White Frost Pearl
  • Timberline Green/Titanium Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Deep Sapphire/Titanium Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
All season tiresyesyes
P225/60R H tiresyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
