Used 1993 Subaru Loyale Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Loyale
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG252423
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/28 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/461.1 mi.349.8/445.2 mi.333.9/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG252423
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.176.8 in.176.8 in.
Curb weight2355 lbs.2490 lbs.2635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.5 in.5.3 in.
Height52.5 in.53.0 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.0 in.96.9 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno70 cu.ft.70 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Quick Silver Metallic
