Used 1993 Subaru Loyale Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|24
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|22/28 mpg
|21/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/461.1 mi.
|349.8/445.2 mi.
|333.9/413.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|24
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|90 hp @ 5200 rpm
|90 hp @ 5200 rpm
|90 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|31.5 ft.
|31.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.6 in.
|176.8 in.
|176.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2355 lbs.
|2490 lbs.
|2635 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.6 cu.ft.
|34.5 cu.ft.
|34.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.5 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|52.5 in.
|53.0 in.
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|97.2 in.
|97.0 in.
|96.9 in.
|Width
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|70 cu.ft.
|70 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
