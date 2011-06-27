  1. Home
2021 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG273030
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg27/35 mpg27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/592.0 mi.499.5/647.5 mi.499.5/647.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG273030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm182 hp @ 5800 rpm182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesno
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Tech Package 2yesyesno
Tech Package 3yesyesno
Standard Modelyesyesyes
Popular Package #2yesyesyes
Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Heated Steering Wheel + Driver Focus (Distraction Mitigation System)noyesno
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Moonroof + Reverse Automatic Braking + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation Systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
12 total speakersyesyesno
576 watts stereo outputyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Dual zone front climate controlyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesno
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Trunk Cargo Hookyesyesyes
CD Playeryesyesyes
Wireless Chargeryesyesyes
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kityesyesyes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryesyesyes
Door Scuff Protectorsyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesyesyes
Sunshade - Windshieldyesyesyes
Trunk Cargo Hooksyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradenonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
leatheryesyesno
Front head room37.3 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesyesno
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Trunk Spoiler - Crimson Red Pearlyesyesno
Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesno
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyesyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silicayesyesno
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearlyesyesno
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyesyesyes
Crossbar Set - Fixedyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyesno
Splash Guadsyesyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesno
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Brilliant Bronze Metallicyesyesno
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallicnoyesno
Body Side Molding - Brilliant Bronze Metallicnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Length190.6 in.190.6 in.190.6 in.
Curb weight3779 lbs.3581 lbs.3523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.6 cu.ft.120.6 cu.ft.120.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Two-Tone Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
225/50R V tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,445
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.

