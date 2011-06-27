  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2018 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,295
See Legacy Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,195
See Legacy Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,345
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG292929
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg25/34 mpg25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/629.0 mi.462.5/629.0 mi.462.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Popular Package #2Ayesnono
Popular Package #1yesyesno
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyesyesno
Moonroof Packageyesnono
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyesyesno
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert (BSD/RCTA) + High Beam Assistyesnono
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Standard Modelyesyesyes
EyeSight + BSD/RCTA + High Beam Assist + Moonroof Package + Navigation Systemyesnono
Alloy Wheel Packagenoyesno
Popular Package #2Bnonoyes
EyeSight + BSD/RCTA + High Beam Assist + Navigation System + Reverse Auto Brakenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
keyless ignitionnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
2 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
hands-free entrynonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesyesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesno
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesno
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyesyesyes
Cargo Net - Sideyesyesyes
Tweeter Kitnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesyesyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Trunk Spoiler - Twilight Blue Metallicyesyesno
Door Edge Guards - Twilight Blue Metallicyesyesno
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silicayesyesno
Trunk Spoiler - Tungsten Metallicyesyesno
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearlyesyesno
Trunk Spoiler - Crimson Redyesyesno
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Tungsten Metallicyesyesno
Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Grayyesyesno
Body Side Molding - Twilight Blue Metallicyesyesno
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Redyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Redyesyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Dark Blue Pearlyesyesno
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Tungsten Metallicyesyesno
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Dark Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Splash Guadsyesyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
  • Titanium Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
  • Two-Tone Gray Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
225/55R V tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
225/50R H tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$26,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy InventorySee Legacy InventorySee Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2018 Subaru Legacy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles