Used 2017 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG292929
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg25/34 mpg25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/629.0 mi.462.5/629.0 mi.462.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Moonroof Package + Navigation System + EyeSight System + Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert + High Beam Assistyesnono
Standard Model - 2.5i Premium & 2.5i Sportyesnono
Moonroof Packageyesnono
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert + High Beam Assistyesnono
EyeSight + Navigation + High Beam Assist + Reverse Auto Brake + HID Lightsnoyesno
Standard Model - Limitednoyesno
Alloy Wheel Packagenonoyes
Standard Model - 2.5inonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
576 watts stereo outputnoyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front head room40.0 in.37.6 in.40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
leathernoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.115.9 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Leather, leather
  • Warm Ivory Leather, leather
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
225/55R V tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
225/50R H tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$28,840
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy InventorySee Legacy InventorySee Legacy Inventory

