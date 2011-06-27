  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2007 Subaru Legacy
  5. Used 2007 Subaru Legacy Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Legacy
5(70%)4(10%)3(10%)2(10%)1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Legacies for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,755 - $3,301
Used Legacy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Couldn't be more pleased

TJ, 12/11/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I used the Guaranteed Trade Program and swapped my 04 Forester 2.5X for a 07 2.5i Legacy Special Edition wagon. I loved the Forester dearly, but the Legacy is on another level -- crisper, tighter handling with a much smoother and more refined ride. And it's also considerably peppier than the Forester, which I wasn't expecting. I buy Subarus for their safety features, for the AWD, and for the reliability. Anything beyond that is gravy, and this Legacy pours it on. It's a very striking, very comfortable, very functional vehicle. An enormous moonroof, comfortable seats with nice upholstery; simple, uncluttered instrumentation -- all in all, it feels a lot more expensive than it actually was.

Report Abuse

A winner

RiverMeister, 12/02/2006
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I just picked the car up and I love it. Traded my 12 mpg Durango and am already getting 24 mpg on my first tank. Lots of safety features make this an extremely safe vehicle. Lots of fun features personalize the vehicle and make it a blast to drive.

Report Abuse

Fixing your Subaru will cost you

LvmyHda, 12/28/2017
2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Simple repairs on this car is not cheap. The innards are squeezed in there and to replace anything is quoting several hours of labor for disassembly/reassembly and parts are pricier. No one on these reviewers says anything about repairs or after market products. Sure they are out there, but as mentioned, difficult to replace by yourself without a lot of tools and perhaps a lift. Home fixes/repairs are very limited. Low profile tires look nice, but rims get bent and need to be replaced. The car is not made for taller people. The windows are very old style with no borders. The radio has never worked, USB ports to cellphone is the only way for music. The car has been more in the local Subaru dealership than out on the road. If it wasn't the extended warranty purchased, we'd have thousands of $ in repair cost. Looking to unload soon, while still under extended warranty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Oh but for the seats

Paul, 05/26/2010
4 of 8 people found this review helpful

The legacy is a good proposition if you're expecting a kid and want basic transportation. It has one fatal flaw that is resulting in me getting rid of it: The seats. The seats are so uncomfortable that I would be prepared to take a loss on the car just to get out of it. My wife's rabbit is a much better vehicle in terms of comfort, despite its smaller size.

Report Abuse

Drive this car

WiscGuy, 11/22/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought my Subaru Legacy in October. Have the 4 door Sedan Special Edition Auto. It is a blast to drive. Passing performance is excellent. MPG is good for AWD car. Get mid 20's in city, 30 or just under on highway. Very quiet inside and visibility out is perfect. New this year for sedan are 60/40 split fold down seats and mp3 aux input. Dash is easy to read, safety scores are tops. Interior is classy and well put together. There is a rattle or two however. Drive this car before buying any other mid-size sedan.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Legacies for sale

Related Used 2007 Subaru Legacy Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles