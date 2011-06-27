Used 2007 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews
Couldn't be more pleased
I used the Guaranteed Trade Program and swapped my 04 Forester 2.5X for a 07 2.5i Legacy Special Edition wagon. I loved the Forester dearly, but the Legacy is on another level -- crisper, tighter handling with a much smoother and more refined ride. And it's also considerably peppier than the Forester, which I wasn't expecting. I buy Subarus for their safety features, for the AWD, and for the reliability. Anything beyond that is gravy, and this Legacy pours it on. It's a very striking, very comfortable, very functional vehicle. An enormous moonroof, comfortable seats with nice upholstery; simple, uncluttered instrumentation -- all in all, it feels a lot more expensive than it actually was.
A winner
I just picked the car up and I love it. Traded my 12 mpg Durango and am already getting 24 mpg on my first tank. Lots of safety features make this an extremely safe vehicle. Lots of fun features personalize the vehicle and make it a blast to drive.
Fixing your Subaru will cost you
Simple repairs on this car is not cheap. The innards are squeezed in there and to replace anything is quoting several hours of labor for disassembly/reassembly and parts are pricier. No one on these reviewers says anything about repairs or after market products. Sure they are out there, but as mentioned, difficult to replace by yourself without a lot of tools and perhaps a lift. Home fixes/repairs are very limited. Low profile tires look nice, but rims get bent and need to be replaced. The car is not made for taller people. The windows are very old style with no borders. The radio has never worked, USB ports to cellphone is the only way for music. The car has been more in the local Subaru dealership than out on the road. If it wasn't the extended warranty purchased, we'd have thousands of $ in repair cost. Looking to unload soon, while still under extended warranty.
Oh but for the seats
The legacy is a good proposition if you're expecting a kid and want basic transportation. It has one fatal flaw that is resulting in me getting rid of it: The seats. The seats are so uncomfortable that I would be prepared to take a loss on the car just to get out of it. My wife's rabbit is a much better vehicle in terms of comfort, despite its smaller size.
Drive this car
Bought my Subaru Legacy in October. Have the 4 door Sedan Special Edition Auto. It is a blast to drive. Passing performance is excellent. MPG is good for AWD car. Get mid 20's in city, 30 or just under on highway. Very quiet inside and visibility out is perfect. New this year for sedan are 60/40 split fold down seats and mp3 aux input. Dash is easy to read, safety scores are tops. Interior is classy and well put together. There is a rattle or two however. Drive this car before buying any other mid-size sedan.
