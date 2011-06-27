Used 2007 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best of all...it's reliable!

scott B, 10/14/2006
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Not everyone needs AWD. If you do, you'd be hard-pressed to find a car that does AWD better than Subaru. I drive 40,000 miles a year, sometimes in snowy conditions, so I feel the AWD is important to have. The Subaru fuel economy combined with the Subaru reputation for engine longevity make this car appropriate for such high mileage. It's just a plus that it is so comfortable. My traveling partner has a BMW 330, and we both agree the Legacy is more comfortable...so much so that we never take the BMW on business trips. 31 mpg at 78 mph is very good for an automatic AWD...better than I would have guessed...and better than advertised. After 250,000 miles, I'll probably buy another one!



Ultimate sleeper

Philip, 12/26/2006
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

This car may not be as flashy as some other sport sedans, but it is definitely a wolf underneath the discreet exterior. Powerful and handles incredibly. Interior is also very upscale compared to other cars in the same class/price-range.



Very impressed!

Michael&Mary, 08/28/2006
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

We purchased this car without seeing one (saw pictures) and without test driving one. Big mistake! No way! This car is so much fun to drive. Plenty of power for a four cylinder even with the air conditioner on. Lots of leg room in the front, back might be a little tight for a tall person. Controls are simple and easy to find. Seats are comfortable and easy to maneuver. Radio is satisfactory. The safety features are excellent The car handles very well. Lots of car for the money.



Amazing!

J Franceschi, 10/27/2006
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Just got rid of a Mercedes, and what a difference! The Subaru is sooo much faster. The build quality is excellent - almost Lexus-like and the Subie is very comfortable too. This car holds the road like it was glued there and the clutch is really smooth. The turbo is really fun and Consumer Reports has given the Legacy great reliability ratings. I test drove the MazdaSpeed6 and there was no comparison. Edmunds compared them also and preferred the Mazda, but if you're looking for fun AND great reliability and build quality go for the Legacy. It beats the Mazda hands down in the quality department.



Couldn't be more pleased

TJ, 12/11/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I used the Guaranteed Trade Program and swapped my 04 Forester 2.5X for a 07 2.5i Legacy Special Edition wagon. I loved the Forester dearly, but the Legacy is on another level -- crisper, tighter handling with a much smoother and more refined ride. And it's also considerably peppier than the Forester, which I wasn't expecting. I buy Subarus for their safety features, for the AWD, and for the reliability. Anything beyond that is gravy, and this Legacy pours it on. It's a very striking, very comfortable, very functional vehicle. An enormous moonroof, comfortable seats with nice upholstery; simple, uncluttered instrumentation -- all in all, it feels a lot more expensive than it actually was.


