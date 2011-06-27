Used 2006 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews
A "poorman's Porsche" 4 wheel wagon?
4 years and 75,400 miles and it's still a blast to drive. Very reliable except wheel bearing issues on both the front and rear passenger side wheels. Extended warranty actually paid off. (Had a costly transmission fiasco with prior Volvo all wheel Cross Country) Broke even this time. Combines practicality and style, costs less than an Honda Accord, handles better than VW Passat and offers the all wheel drive of an Audi A4 wagon which costs $15,000 more. I bought a Harley Davidson Nightrod with the savings. The long wagon roof line and additional interior space provides versatility for carrying gear for family vacations and outdoor adventures. Decent MPG range of 23 town & 30 on highway.
The Dragon Wagon
I love this ride! You are pretty much getting a higher end sports car for under $30k. Takes corners very well, even with a case full of stuff on the racks, but still smooth over rougher roads. With the turbo and sport shift you can get around the slow driver on the two lane roads very quickly. Interior is tasteful, nothing gaudy inside. Lower profile and sleeker look than the Outback but still have the AWD. The ability to make some "simple" mods to maximize that boxer engine.
Great car for family and Michigan
My wife had a Subaru WRX but when we had a child, she needed something bigger. The WRX was fun to drive, safe, and reliable so naturally looked at another Subaru. We knew we wanted a wagon with a manual gearbox. We also wanted better fuel economy, lower insurance rates, and something that does not take premium fuel. The Legacy 2.5i wagon manual proved perfect. My wife misses the WRX but once the Legacy had about 2000 miles on it, the engine loosened up nicely and works well with the manual gearbox. Yes, a little more power would be nice but 25 mpg around town and 30+ mpg on the highway is fantastic.
I don't miss my truck
I bought the car as a lease return with 16k miles, here I am 6 months later and the car is just shy of 30k miles. This car is amazing on snow and ice, drove it from Seattle to Denver and on to Texas in the middle of the winter, handled the Rockies like a champ. I went 470 miles on a single tank of gas, and a total of 2200 miles in 3 days. The seats are supportive and the car is amazing to handle, I can always tell what it's going to do next. I'm sad to say my car got a little personal with a silverado at 35 mph, and he won, but the passenger cabin remained intact and I walked away with a bruised ego. An amazingly safe vehicle.
Great car
This is our 6th Subaru and the best so far. Acceleration isn't breath taking, but adequate, especially considering that I get 31+ for most of my driving which is 10% city and 90% mountain hwy. Good room, comfortable interior and pretty quiet/smooth ride. Lots of goodies for the money, with almost every power "option" is standard. All wheel drive is great especially for winter driving. I don't have to be concerned about being able to get home. We paid less than $18,000, which is a great buy! Very nimble handling on the "twisties", really a fun car to drive!
