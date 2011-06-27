Used 2003 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great Subaru Can't Go Wrong
This car has been rock solid. Over 150,000 miles and counting. The review that talks about the shifting, just drop into 3rd on the automatic in-town; the 4th gear is overdrive for the highway...read the manual! The head gaskets have been an issue, but there is a replacement gasket that permanently fixes the problem. I did mine as a preventative and it is still cheaper to own than many other car brands that I won't mention. I think this is a great car and will buy Subarus forever. Can't wait for the diesel model to hit the US.
fooled
I bought this car brand new seven years ago thinking that since it was a Subaru I wouldn't have to worry about a major repair bill until well after it hit 100,000 mi....I was wrong. This car only has 86,000 mi. on it and the cylinder head gasket is leaking. Cost estimate for repair is $920 to repair the one, and if I want to replace both the estimate is around $1700. Shortly after I bought the car, Subaru had a recall on it to fix something in the transmission. So much for the Subaru reputation for building a reliable car. Another irritation is the heater, it gets my right foot nice and toasty but leaves my left foot cold. On the positive side; it is a comfortable ride.
Not like previous Subarus
This model was a lemon from the start. First two days discovered there was almost no transmission fluid in the transmission. Dealer blamed us but rescinded when I wrote to Subaru Regional Manager. 70K miles car overheated due to blown gaskets, $3,000+ replacement of heads. Now at 125,000 it is being towed away as a donor as either the rod bearings or main bearings are starting to go. Two previous Subarus (1990's models) are still on the road after we gave them away at 225,000 miles years ago. This is the last Subaru we will buy.
2.5 GT Wagon
With the new GT package with a more luxury feel, this wagon is one of the best values on the market. We looked for six months, but anything comparable cost $7,000 to 10,000 more. Getting leather in a wagon was worth the wait. We paid 25,700 the TMV model was reading at 26,300 so its reading a little high on this car, which underscores what a good value it is.
2003 Subaru Legacy
I am the mother of three boys and I also work full time. I live in a rural area where the roads can be very hard to drive on in snowy or rainy conditions. This car has yet to fail me. It goes in the snow or rain like a dream. It is the dependable family car, but also is very nice in apperance. It comes with two moon roofs and a very nice CD player-stereo system. It is very comfortable to ride in on long trips and gets excellent gas mileage, especially on the highway. Also, being the parent of three kids, I needed something affordable and I found all of what I needed with the Subaru Legacy. I love this car!
