Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Brighton Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2905 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire
  • Glacier White
  • Spruce Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
