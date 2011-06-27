Used 1993 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Overall amazing car!

brooke01, 02/07/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Mine has about 300k and it's still going! This car actually has more room then the 95-99 legacy wagons. Couldn't ask for a better vehicle.

Report Abuse

amazing

rlgerow, 04/15/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

bought the car in 2009 my first car.i have put 70,000 miles on it,it now has over 350,000 miles on it.i get 28/36 mpg i have done alot to it like struts brake disc all 4 corners new wheel bearings and hubs waterpump timing belt....but it is by far the best car ive owned so far i like it even more than my 2001 outback.i would love to have many more to play with

Report Abuse

Dependable

Andrew Lipschutz, 07/28/2015
LSi 4dr Wagon AWD
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I really love this car. I bought it with 193,000 miles on it and drove it to 219,000 when the timing belt snapped. This was the only time it broke down on me. Luckily I Wasnt driving when it happened so it didnt ruin the motor. Getting it fixed now, will update later to say how many more miles i get until the next break down :p . Its a beast in the snow. UPDATE - 1/28/2017 Car is still going strong ever since timing belt was replaced. it currently has 245000 miles on it. lets see how many i can get. Update July 29 2017 Still running strong at 255000

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Subaru ALWD

Jeanette Powell, 04/07/2002
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Ilike because it is allwheel drive and is real easy to handle. We have enjoyed having it for 8years.

Report Abuse

Great Mileage

J.Ringer, 05/09/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I truly do not know why EPA keeps saying 21 MPG. I get 28 in city, 33 on highway. Great car, great ergonomics. It is my first Subaru and will not be my last.

Report Abuse
See all Legacies for sale

