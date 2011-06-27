Used 1993 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Made me a believer

Azariel, 05/25/2004
I bought My Legacy with 142,000 miles on it. I now have 179,000 and have changed nothing except for the C.V axels. This car keeps on surprising me with its performance and gas mileage. I get about 28 miles to the gallon and I drive hard. I am constantly beating Honda accords and Toyota camrys from the same year. I think I am gonna throw a party for my car when it reaches 200,000 miles

Great car to increase mileage

albee, 08/10/2008
Car is easy driving and handles good on the road. It's a 4 wheel drive, not awd and is excellent in bad weather conditions or just plain bad dirt roads!

Car is an investment

DWJKirk, 10/20/2008
I was in debate to whether or not I should buy/lease a new car or put $600.00 into this one and run it til it gives me another problem or dies. Not buying a new car was the smartest thing I could have done. Saved me a lot of money in the long run. I'm very happy with this car. Problems I've faced in the past few years: rotors needing replaced, brakes, starter and muffler.

Just Like the Energizer Bunny

Golfdawg, 03/13/2009
This car is like the Energizer bunny - it keeps going and going and going... bought this baby in 1994 with 27,000 miles on it and now it has 235,000+. Still running the original tranny and never had any major repairs, just the standard maintenance, plugs, oil changes, belts, etc. I only drive it a few days a month but it still starts right up even in cold weather. It still has plenty of pep and gets around 26 MPG.

My soob

Lena, 07/24/2009
I love this car. I've owned it for 14.5 years and it keeps on going. Bought it new in 1995. I've made some repairs. New ABS in 2007, starter, boots, belts, couple of brake jobs, resealed engine seals. All in all a good car and hope I'll have it even longer. I'm tall so the seat leg adjustment at max length is too short with not enough headroom, but I put up with it. Not a very fashionable ride but no car payments! Mileage is about 20-22. Leaky sunroof (repaired once) but not a major problem.

