Used 1993 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Made me a believer Azariel , 05/25/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought My Legacy with 142,000 miles on it. I now have 179,000 and have changed nothing except for the C.V axels. This car keeps on surprising me with its performance and gas mileage. I get about 28 miles to the gallon and I drive hard. I am constantly beating Honda accords and Toyota camrys from the same year. I think I am gonna throw a party for my car when it reaches 200,000 miles Report Abuse

Great car to increase mileage albee , 08/10/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Car is easy driving and handles good on the road. It's a 4 wheel drive, not awd and is excellent in bad weather conditions or just plain bad dirt roads! Report Abuse

Car is an investment DWJKirk , 10/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was in debate to whether or not I should buy/lease a new car or put $600.00 into this one and run it til it gives me another problem or dies. Not buying a new car was the smartest thing I could have done. Saved me a lot of money in the long run. I'm very happy with this car. Problems I've faced in the past few years: rotors needing replaced, brakes, starter and muffler. Report Abuse

Just Like the Energizer Bunny Golfdawg , 03/13/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is like the Energizer bunny - it keeps going and going and going... bought this baby in 1994 with 27,000 miles on it and now it has 235,000+. Still running the original tranny and never had any major repairs, just the standard maintenance, plugs, oil changes, belts, etc. I only drive it a few days a month but it still starts right up even in cold weather. It still has plenty of pep and gets around 26 MPG. Report Abuse