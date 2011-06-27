Used 1993 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Made me a believer
I bought My Legacy with 142,000 miles on it. I now have 179,000 and have changed nothing except for the C.V axels. This car keeps on surprising me with its performance and gas mileage. I get about 28 miles to the gallon and I drive hard. I am constantly beating Honda accords and Toyota camrys from the same year. I think I am gonna throw a party for my car when it reaches 200,000 miles
Great car to increase mileage
Car is easy driving and handles good on the road. It's a 4 wheel drive, not awd and is excellent in bad weather conditions or just plain bad dirt roads!
Car is an investment
I was in debate to whether or not I should buy/lease a new car or put $600.00 into this one and run it til it gives me another problem or dies. Not buying a new car was the smartest thing I could have done. Saved me a lot of money in the long run. I'm very happy with this car. Problems I've faced in the past few years: rotors needing replaced, brakes, starter and muffler.
Just Like the Energizer Bunny
This car is like the Energizer bunny - it keeps going and going and going... bought this baby in 1994 with 27,000 miles on it and now it has 235,000+. Still running the original tranny and never had any major repairs, just the standard maintenance, plugs, oil changes, belts, etc. I only drive it a few days a month but it still starts right up even in cold weather. It still has plenty of pep and gets around 26 MPG.
My soob
I love this car. I've owned it for 14.5 years and it keeps on going. Bought it new in 1995. I've made some repairs. New ABS in 2007, starter, boots, belts, couple of brake jobs, resealed engine seals. All in all a good car and hope I'll have it even longer. I'm tall so the seat leg adjustment at max length is too short with not enough headroom, but I put up with it. Not a very fashionable ride but no car payments! Mileage is about 20-22. Leaky sunroof (repaired once) but not a major problem.
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 1993 Subaru Legacy Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner