Used 1991 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|19/27 mpg
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/413.4 mi.
|302.1/429.3 mi.
|286.2/381.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5600 rpm
|130 hp @ 5600 rpm
|130 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.6 ft.
|33.6 ft.
|33.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.0 in.
|36.0 in.
|36.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.4 in.
|35.4 in.
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.6 in.
|177.6 in.
|177.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3000 lbs.
|2885 lbs.
|3075 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|53.5 in.
|Wheel base
|101.6 in.
|101.6 in.
|101.6 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
Related Used 1991 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles