Used 1991 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG212220
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/27 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/429.3 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG212220
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5600 rpm130 hp @ 5600 rpm130 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.6 ft.33.6 ft.33.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Length177.6 in.177.6 in.177.6 in.
Curb weight3000 lbs.2885 lbs.3075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.52.6 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.101.6 in.101.6 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
