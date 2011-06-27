  1. Home
Used 1993 Subaru Justy Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Justy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Combined MPG263030
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg28/32 mpg28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220.8/266.8 mi.257.6/294.4 mi.257.6/303.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.9.2 gal.9.2 gal.
Combined MPG263030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l1.2 l1.2 l
Horsepower73 hp @ 5600 rpm73 hp @ 5600 rpm73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.29.5 ft.29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.30.2 in.30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.51.0 in.50.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.22 cu.ft.22 cu.ft.
Length145.5 in.145.5 in.145.5 in.
Curb weight2045 lbs.1955 lbs.1845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.9.9 cu.ft.9.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base90.0 in.90.0 in.90.0 in.
Width60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Ultimate Silver Metallic
  • High Tech Red
  • Ultimate Silver Metallic
  • High Tech Red
  • Polar White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Ultimate Silver Metallic
  • High Tech Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Polar White
