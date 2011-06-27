  1. Home
Used 1990 Subaru Justy Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Justy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Combined MPG302730
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg25/30 mpg28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.6/303.6 mi.230.0/276.0 mi.257.6/303.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.9.2 gal.9.2 gal.
Combined MPG302730
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque71 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm71 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm71 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l1.2 l1.2 l
Horsepower73 hp @ 5600 rpm73 hp @ 5600 rpm73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.29.5 ft.29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.30.2 in.30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.22 cu.ft.22 cu.ft.
Length145.5 in.145.5 in.145.5 in.
Curb weight2045 lbs.1920 lbs.1820 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.9.9 cu.ft.9.9 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base90.0 in.90.0 in.90.0 in.
Width60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
