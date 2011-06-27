Used 2018 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

So far I love my Impreza Singing Kate , 04/20/2018 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful No one told me it would have a built-alarm system. That gave me a discount on my car insurance! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I desired a WRX, however reality dictated my pick repeat multiple Subaru Consumer , 07/06/2018 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I traded my 2010 Forester XT for a 2018 Impreza Sport as my wife traded her 2009 Out Back for a 2018 Forester... I fell in love with the color Oasis Island Pearl/Black- For me all the gauges except the speedometer at too small, as are the pictograms which are also confusing to me. On the plus side the harmon audio system is wonderful, I do miss the 6 C/D player my Forester had... Around town this is a great car, on the highway Rte 128 (Boston area) it seems to drift slightly. The keyless entry is sort of neat, however there is not a really a convenient spot to place the keys nor is there a logical place for a pair of glasses regular or sun. This vehicle has way to many whistles & bells for me, for a more tech savvy consumer (i.e.: younger) it should be perfect. At 125 miles on my odometer, I am not sorry for this purchase. I really dislike the Sirius radio, AT 5300 miles the mpg is good, The front seats are not comfortable, and it dificult getting in and out.

The best and safest car I have ever owned! Kelcey , 10/09/2018 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle. Not only did it receive the IIHS top safety pick, but it saved mine and my sons life a little over a year ago. When we were hit after an SUV ran a red light, I walked away with minor bruising and my infant son completely unscathed. We might not have been here today if it hadn't been for my Subaru. My car was totaled, but we walked away safe and unharmed. I went out and bought another Subaru Impreza because my sons safety is so important to me. This is a great family car, with all the amenities you could want in a sedan while remaining affordable. It's gotten me where I needed to go, near or far, without problems. The exterior is sleek and modern, timeless and neat. It's a smooth ride which could use a little more of a pick me up as far as acceleration goes but it's really not an issue for me. I recommend this car to everyone I know. It's the best car I've ever owned based on it's safety, reliability and you can't beat the price. I will continue to purchase from Subaru in the future.

Fourth time is the charm! Portia , 06/10/2018 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my fourth Impreza. (My fifth Subaru) She handles like a race car, but is the safest car I have ever owned. I just love it. You will to.