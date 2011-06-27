Used 2017 Subaru Impreza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impreza Hatchback
2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,565*
Total Cash Price
$19,173
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,274*
Total Cash Price
$18,436
2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,470*
Total Cash Price
$20,833
2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,020*
Total Cash Price
$22,861
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,406*
Total Cash Price
$21,939
2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,274*
Total Cash Price
$18,436
Impreza Sedan
2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,919*
Total Cash Price
$18,805
2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$44,215*
Total Cash Price
$25,257
2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,506*
Total Cash Price
$25,995
2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,538*
Total Cash Price
$25,442
2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,797*
Total Cash Price
$26,732
2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,602*
Total Cash Price
$24,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$1,187
|$1,698
|$920
|$1,271
|$2,463
|$7,539
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$523
|$613
|$714
|$2,604
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,046
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,217
|Financing
|$1,031
|$830
|$614
|$384
|$139
|$2,997
|Depreciation
|$4,389
|$1,490
|$1,325
|$1,190
|$1,085
|$9,479
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,792
|$6,396
|$5,370
|$5,502
|$6,506
|$33,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$1,141
|$1,633
|$885
|$1,222
|$2,368
|$7,249
|Repairs
|$295
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,006
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,170
|Financing
|$991
|$798
|$590
|$369
|$134
|$2,882
|Depreciation
|$4,220
|$1,433
|$1,274
|$1,144
|$1,043
|$9,114
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,415
|$6,150
|$5,163
|$5,290
|$6,256
|$32,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$1,845
|$1,000
|$1,381
|$2,676
|$8,191
|Repairs
|$333
|$486
|$568
|$666
|$776
|$2,830
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,322
|Financing
|$1,120
|$902
|$667
|$417
|$151
|$3,257
|Depreciation
|$4,769
|$1,619
|$1,440
|$1,293
|$1,179
|$10,299
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,639
|$6,949
|$5,834
|$5,978
|$7,069
|$36,470
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$4,845
|Maintenance
|$1,415
|$2,025
|$1,097
|$1,515
|$2,936
|$8,989
|Repairs
|$366
|$533
|$624
|$730
|$852
|$3,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,451
|Financing
|$1,229
|$990
|$732
|$458
|$166
|$3,574
|Depreciation
|$5,233
|$1,777
|$1,580
|$1,419
|$1,293
|$11,301
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,675
|$7,626
|$6,402
|$6,560
|$7,757
|$40,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$1,358
|$1,943
|$1,053
|$1,454
|$2,818
|$8,626
|Repairs
|$351
|$512
|$599
|$701
|$818
|$2,980
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,197
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,179
|$950
|$702
|$439
|$159
|$3,430
|Depreciation
|$5,022
|$1,705
|$1,516
|$1,361
|$1,241
|$10,846
|Fuel
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,204
|$7,319
|$6,144
|$6,295
|$7,445
|$38,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$1,141
|$1,633
|$885
|$1,222
|$2,368
|$7,249
|Repairs
|$295
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,006
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,170
|Financing
|$991
|$798
|$590
|$369
|$134
|$2,882
|Depreciation
|$4,220
|$1,433
|$1,274
|$1,144
|$1,043
|$9,114
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,415
|$6,150
|$5,163
|$5,290
|$6,256
|$32,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Sedan 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$3,985
|Maintenance
|$1,164
|$1,666
|$903
|$1,246
|$2,415
|$7,394
|Repairs
|$301
|$439
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,554
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,193
|Financing
|$1,011
|$814
|$602
|$376
|$137
|$2,940
|Depreciation
|$4,304
|$1,462
|$1,299
|$1,167
|$1,064
|$9,296
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,603
|$6,273
|$5,266
|$5,396
|$6,381
|$32,919
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$1,563
|$2,237
|$1,212
|$1,674
|$3,244
|$9,931
|Repairs
|$404
|$589
|$689
|$807
|$941
|$3,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,603
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,093
|$808
|$506
|$184
|$3,948
|Depreciation
|$5,781
|$1,963
|$1,745
|$1,567
|$1,429
|$12,486
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,899
|$8,426
|$7,073
|$7,247
|$8,571
|$44,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Sedan 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,509
|Maintenance
|$1,609
|$2,303
|$1,248
|$1,723
|$3,339
|$10,221
|Repairs
|$416
|$606
|$709
|$830
|$969
|$3,531
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,418
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,650
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,125
|$832
|$520
|$189
|$4,064
|Depreciation
|$5,950
|$2,021
|$1,796
|$1,613
|$1,471
|$12,851
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,275
|$8,672
|$7,280
|$7,459
|$8,821
|$45,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$1,575
|$2,254
|$1,221
|$1,686
|$3,268
|$10,004
|Repairs
|$407
|$593
|$694
|$813
|$948
|$3,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,388
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,615
|Financing
|$1,368
|$1,101
|$814
|$509
|$185
|$3,977
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$1,978
|$1,758
|$1,579
|$1,439
|$12,577
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,993
|$8,487
|$7,125
|$7,300
|$8,633
|$44,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,665
|Maintenance
|$1,654
|$2,368
|$1,283
|$1,772
|$3,434
|$10,511
|Repairs
|$428
|$624
|$729
|$854
|$996
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,697
|Financing
|$1,437
|$1,157
|$856
|$535
|$194
|$4,179
|Depreciation
|$6,119
|$2,078
|$1,847
|$1,659
|$1,512
|$13,215
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,652
|$8,918
|$7,486
|$7,671
|$9,071
|$46,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,157
|Maintenance
|$1,506
|$2,156
|$1,168
|$1,613
|$3,126
|$9,569
|Repairs
|$389
|$568
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$3,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,328
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,544
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,053
|$779
|$487
|$177
|$3,804
|Depreciation
|$5,570
|$1,892
|$1,682
|$1,510
|$1,377
|$12,030
|Fuel
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,525
|$7,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,428
|$8,118
|$6,815
|$6,983
|$8,258
|$42,602
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Subaru Impreza in Virginia is:not available
