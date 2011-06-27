  1. Home
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews

SNOW MACHINE!

wil, 08/23/2015
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is my first Subaru and probably not my last! I bought this car brand new April of 2014 and since then have put on 26,000 miles. I live in the mountains of Vermont, where last year we got more snow than anywhere else in the lower 48 states. This little car performed like a champ! I often times drove out of my driveway that was covered in a fresh 12 inches of snow (Without snow tires!). I average 30 MPG, which I find to be great considering it's AWD and I have a few mountains that I traverse everyday. If you need good gas mileage and a car that can get you through the worst of winters, this is it! I also like that it comes standard with almost every modern safety feature. As of now no repairs, just oil changes.

Subie's Doo. 2014

jeffrey kweller, 04/02/2016
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is a great little car. Very reliable, great quality, and value. Security of all wheel drive. It is not a fast car, and a little boring, but it will never let you down, and gets 30 -31 mpg. Every tank full. Very, very, dependable, if you do you basic services, they usually go 2-300 thousand or more. Only one downside, the radio speakers are pure trash. Oh yes, this is our 8th. Subaru, use to live in Michigan, very good car for snow and wet.

Good car overall-but flaws

mbr00ker, 07/07/2015
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
After 1 year driving this car, overall I"m fairly happy with it. Good: Excellent mileage for AWD vehicle and weight of car - safety good Very roomy front leg room for tall people Great visibility Car does not get stuck in snow Needs improvement: Braking worse than Honda FIt I had before on slick roads in spite of AWD Bouncy suspension Loose steering - not the greatest at holding in lanes at expressway speeds No padding the seats - took ages for me to get used to them and still not great for long trips If I wasn't living in snow country I wouldn't have this car. The steering is more than annoying and the traction at least on the wagon version of the Impreza is strange. If the steering was better I would like it much better than I do - maybe my car is flawed. Cannot recommend this car however.

10 Months of Regret

unsatisfied customer, 02/10/2018
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
When I initially purchased this car I think I wanted to like it more than I actually have. After having this car for 10 months I'm baffled at how it got so may glowing "professional" reviews. For starters the steering on this car is just plain sloppy at higher speeds making lane control more difficult than it should be. It also gets tossed around like crazy if it's windy. Keeping this car under control on the freeway is a constant chore. The car also lets in a ton of outside noise especially at high speeds making a freeway drive even more miserable; as a whole the car feels like it has little to no insulation. Fuel economy is bad for how little power the engine delivers. The interior or the car gives a good first impression, but the longer you spend time in it the more you notice most of the door is cheap hard plastic that easily gets dinged and has zero durability, you discover a complete lack of usable storage, and a cargo/hatch area that is so narrow it's virtually useless. Part of the reason I got this car is everyone said "Asian cars are more reliable than American cars"... well that's a lie considering the HVAC fan and both front wheel bearings have needed to be replaced since I got the car (had 26k when I bought it, has 34k 10 months later). I've also had to deal with the wipers glitching out; they get stuck in the up position making me have to turn them off then back on to reset them, on two occasions the remote/electric lock system refused to unlock the car (lock light on dash was flashes like a strobe light) forcing me to use the key to unlock the door. The only redeeming qualities I can think of is that the car is very effective in snow and has great messy weather "traction" and the heated seats are comfortable. If I'm being frank, the 16 year old Grand Am I had before this had much better steering, had similar fuel economy but more power and was quieter.

It's all about the mileage

alzada, 04/27/2014
Car only has 3000 miles [not 'broken in' yet!] and I'm getting 27-29 mpg city, 34 highway [85/15%] - using math, not dash computer. Doing posted speed; cruise control whenever possible; no jack-rabbiting. Can't wait until it's broken in!! Didn't want the biggest car, the fastest car, the most impressive car. Wanted reliable, safe, nimble and GREAT gas mileage and my Impreza delivers on all counts. Gets me to my destination with no worries about road/weather conditions. Nimble steering; low profile not bothered much by high winds. Ride comfort is acceptable. Main complaint is the red dash lite - really? What idiot OK'd that?? Bluetooth great, radio could be better but have had much worse.

