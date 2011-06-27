Used 2012 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews
One of the bettter vehicles, but not perfect
I purchased the Impreza Sport Premium two months ago and have put almost 2K miles on it . In general I am very pleased with the Impreza. The styling is far better than for past Impreza models. The interior is roomy and comfortable.Visability is excellent. It drives and handles very well, almost sport like. Gas mileage has been just about what is advertised. I am getting 30 MPG for a mix of highway and city driving. Now all that being said there are a few things about this vehicle that I am not that impressed with. First is the amount of road and tire noise. It is downright loud on some road surfaces. There is also a delay in shifting from reverse to drive.
Big Improvement
This car is light years ahead of the previous generation Impreza. It looks better, has a much nicer interior, has more room for both passengers and cargo, and handles much better. The 2nd generation CVT is much smoother and more efficient than the old 4 speed automatic transmission it replaces. I just drove it about 60 miles in a snow storm, and even with the lower resistance tires Subaru has switched to, it handled great. I have been averaging 31 MPG in mixed driving which is right where the EPA says it should be. I was able to coax 35 MPG out of my last tank of gas by driving the car more like you would a Prius i.e., easing up on the gas pedal while cruising letting the CVT do its thing.
Oil consumption problem
I am experiencing a significant problem with my Subaru Impreza 2012 with excessive use of oil and the oil light going on. I understand from the service people that this is caused by "blowback" past the cylinders, causing excessive oil use, inconvenience to owners, and an inflated cost of ownership (synthetic oil is $8/qt.) Subaru insists this is normal but when I traded in my Lexus at 257,000 miles with never an additional drop of oil between oil changes, I certainly didn't expect to trade it in for an oil guzzler like the Subaru Impreza. Subaru will do nothing and insists this is normal - - at least for them! Any ideas how to pressure Subaru? It was fixed for the 2014 model.
Very Disappointed
I purchased my car in February of 2012. Like a lot of other users I noted that my oil usage was terrible. On January 6, 2015 I was in a serious car accident in which I struck the rear end of a truck. My airbags did not deploy and the vehicle immediately caught fire after impact. I am very lucky to be alive, but cannot get any kind of straight answer from Subaru as to why the airbags failed and why a fire started, nor have they expressed any interest in examining the car further.
My experience with my 2012 Subaru Impreza Sport
I was very excited to get this car... good gas mileage and All-Wheel drive seemed like a perfect fit for Wisconsin. I liked everything about the car except three things: 1) The transmission went out at 66,000 miles, 6000 miles out of warranty. The dealership told me it would cost $8500 to replace it with a new one, or they could put a used one in for $4500. I called Subaru Corporate and after three days of investigation, they said it was up to the service manager. I went to the dealership and raised hell. Virtually all of my miles were interstate travel with very little elevation change, no stop and start traffic. After some phone calls, the service manager got the price down to $1500 for a new transmission. I was still mad, but didn't feel I had much choice; $1500 was better than $8500, and I still had to make payments on the vehicle. 2) I was surprised one day when the oil light came on early in my ownership. The car didn't have that many miles on it. The car was, in fact, low on oil. From that point forward, I went through a quart of Mobile 1 0W20 about every 3000 miles. I checked it every time I filled it up. I am over 60, and have never had a car that went through a quart of oil between oil changes. Recommended oil changes were 7000 miles with synthetic oil. The dealership wanted $85 for an oil change. I bought Subaru filters from the dealership for $5-$6, and bought Mobile 1 0W20 from Walmart for about $26 for a 5 quart jug, and changed the oil myself religiously every 7000 miles. I just traded the car in, three years old, and it was going through a quart of oil every 2000 miles. I had this problem when the transmission went out, and talked to the service manager about it. He did not act the least bit surprised. BTW, if you buy quarts of Mobile 1 synthetic, they are about $8 a quart, so this is not paltry change being spent on oil, I obviously bought 5 quart jugs and had them on hand all of the time. 3) For about the last 9-12 months, the car did not start very well. I usually had to crank it for a few seconds, quit, then crank it some more with the gas pedal pressed down, then it would start. The oil thing and the starting thing I have found are common complaints. I traded the Impreza in on a Ford Focus. I put about 33,000 miles on a car per year, and the Impreza had 99,920 miles on it. This is the first time in decades that I got rid of a car with fewer than 170,000-180,000 miles on it. I didn't trust it. I'm not sure that the Focus will be any better, but I got a 4 yr.-100,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on it. I'm sure it won't be as good in the snow, but I can work around that. IMHO opinion, Subaru should have replaced the transmission gratis. Using the 0W20 oil is not a good idea in my opinion. They are doing it to improve gas mileage, but I think it is blowing past the pistons. The Focus uses 5W20. As far as starting difficulties goes, I don't have a clue what the problem is. If they would have taken care of the transmission and they had proven that they had solved the oil thing, I would have considered another Subaru. This was my first, and there seems to be a lot of loyal Subaru owners out there, but I will probably not consider another.
