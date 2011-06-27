Used 2012 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
One of the bettter vehicles, but not perfect
I purchased the Impreza Sport Premium two months ago and have put almost 2K miles on it . In general I am very pleased with the Impreza. The styling is far better than for past Impreza models. The interior is roomy and comfortable.Visability is excellent. It drives and handles very well, almost sport like. Gas mileage has been just about what is advertised. I am getting 30 MPG for a mix of highway and city driving. Now all that being said there are a few things about this vehicle that I am not that impressed with. First is the amount of road and tire noise. It is downright loud on some road surfaces. There is also a delay in shifting from reverse to drive.
Big Improvement
This car is light years ahead of the previous generation Impreza. It looks better, has a much nicer interior, has more room for both passengers and cargo, and handles much better. The 2nd generation CVT is much smoother and more efficient than the old 4 speed automatic transmission it replaces. I just drove it about 60 miles in a snow storm, and even with the lower resistance tires Subaru has switched to, it handled great. I have been averaging 31 MPG in mixed driving which is right where the EPA says it should be. I was able to coax 35 MPG out of my last tank of gas by driving the car more like you would a Prius i.e., easing up on the gas pedal while cruising letting the CVT do its thing.
Oil consumption problem
I am experiencing a significant problem with my Subaru Impreza 2012 with excessive use of oil and the oil light going on. I understand from the service people that this is caused by "blowback" past the cylinders, causing excessive oil use, inconvenience to owners, and an inflated cost of ownership (synthetic oil is $8/qt.) Subaru insists this is normal but when I traded in my Lexus at 257,000 miles with never an additional drop of oil between oil changes, I certainly didn't expect to trade it in for an oil guzzler like the Subaru Impreza. Subaru will do nothing and insists this is normal - - at least for them! Any ideas how to pressure Subaru? It was fixed for the 2014 model.
Oil Consumption
I have had this car since February almost a year. It is using oil and John Howard told me to bring it in every 1000 miles so they can check and add oil if it needs it and document it. My brother also has this car in the hatchback model and it is using oil too. He lives in PA and garage there told him to drive it in anytime it is low on oil so they can add it and document it. Please email me if anyone else is having this problem.
Big Disappointment
This car, with only 26,000 miles on it, did not live up to my expectations for build quality and reliability. The car burned oil at an alarming rate. One dealer claimed there was nothing wrong, then a second finally agreed there was an issue after the car failed an oil consumption test. They replaced the entire engine under warranty. Also I had an ignition problem, which had to be addressed due to the car not starting. Additionally, the car's battery was defective and had to be replaced. The Bluetooth on this vehicle was terrible, wouldn't connect and the whole radio system had to be replaced. There were unsettling rattles in the dashboard and excessive wind and road noise. The final straw was the climate control system stopped working. I believe this car's issues may be related to the Fukushima Daichi nuclear disaster. The car was produced at a factory not far away from there sometime in 2011 for the 2012 model year. I know many manufacturers had issues with suppliers. Subaru refused to buy the car back, which was a big disappointment, but they gave me a $1500 credit towards a new vehicle. I ended up replacing it with a 2015 Forester 6 speed manual which , with the one exception of a defective battery that was replaced under warranty, has had no issues.
