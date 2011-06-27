Used 2012 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

One of the bettter vehicles, but not perfect nyken , 09/21/2012 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I purchased the Impreza Sport Premium two months ago and have put almost 2K miles on it . In general I am very pleased with the Impreza. The styling is far better than for past Impreza models. The interior is roomy and comfortable.Visability is excellent. It drives and handles very well, almost sport like. Gas mileage has been just about what is advertised. I am getting 30 MPG for a mix of highway and city driving. Now all that being said there are a few things about this vehicle that I am not that impressed with. First is the amount of road and tire noise. It is downright loud on some road surfaces. There is also a delay in shifting from reverse to drive. Report Abuse

Big Improvement bng77 , 01/13/2012 45 of 48 people found this review helpful This car is light years ahead of the previous generation Impreza. It looks better, has a much nicer interior, has more room for both passengers and cargo, and handles much better. The 2nd generation CVT is much smoother and more efficient than the old 4 speed automatic transmission it replaces. I just drove it about 60 miles in a snow storm, and even with the lower resistance tires Subaru has switched to, it handled great. I have been averaging 31 MPG in mixed driving which is right where the EPA says it should be. I was able to coax 35 MPG out of my last tank of gas by driving the car more like you would a Prius i.e., easing up on the gas pedal while cruising letting the CVT do its thing.

Oil consumption problem gailbk , 03/05/2014 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I am experiencing a significant problem with my Subaru Impreza 2012 with excessive use of oil and the oil light going on. I understand from the service people that this is caused by "blowback" past the cylinders, causing excessive oil use, inconvenience to owners, and an inflated cost of ownership (synthetic oil is $8/qt.) Subaru insists this is normal but when I traded in my Lexus at 257,000 miles with never an additional drop of oil between oil changes, I certainly didn't expect to trade it in for an oil guzzler like the Subaru Impreza. Subaru will do nothing and insists this is normal - - at least for them! Any ideas how to pressure Subaru? It was fixed for the 2014 model.

Oil Consumption jeanette101 , 02/11/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had this car since February almost a year. It is using oil and John Howard told me to bring it in every 1000 miles so they can check and add oil if it needs it and document it. My brother also has this car in the hatchback model and it is using oil too. He lives in PA and garage there told him to drive it in anytime it is low on oil so they can add it and document it. Please email me if anyone else is having this problem.