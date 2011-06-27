Used 2002 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Greatest car ever built solly , 02/22/2009 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I've owned over 25 cars, American muscle through Porsches to Ferraris. I am a car nut. I have used this '02 WRX daily since purchase, (that's about 7 years now), and will never give it up until it is just no longer feasible to repair. The WRX has been so reliable and trouble free that I am amazed it was only $22K back in '02. It is almost as quick as any non-turbo Porsche (I had the dealer upgrades installed, bigger turbo and cooler, exhaust and short shift kit all for $6K), seats 4, has a huge trunk with fold down arm rest for my skis. Holds the road amazingly well and acceleration is brutal. Seats are the best I ever had. Great road feel. Goes through snow like butter. Report Abuse

This car just saved my sons life and his 3 friends Hope Haas , 08/22/2016 WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I am writing this while sitting in York hospital as my son sits in the ICU. He was a backseat passenger. They are all teenagers and took his friends car , the Subaru, because it handles best and is the most fun....i fact I have learned to be very very grateful for!. Ad teens, rain and a sharp turn , his friend made the mistake of hitting his breaks going into the turn, causing hydroplaning. A suv was coming around the turn , they hit head on/drivers side. All kids had seat belts on. I was called to the scene thinking my son was dead. I got there to see this car crumpled up.but at the inside the car looked fine. The driver came out with only scratches , the passenger, not even a scratch. My son who caught the force of the seatbelt from the high impact, came out with a torn spleen, broken ribs all from the seatbelt. I can explain how bad this wreck was. No one can believe everyone got out and had not even busted faces from airbags..now they all had seatbelt bruising but as a mom. I am so very very very greatful for this car because it saved not only my sons life but all the other kids. Even the surgeon couldn't believe how everyone was unharmed. So yes we spoke of this car over and over at the er, trama and ICU. Thank you for making a car strong enough to hold up to an straight on collision and also keeping them safe inside. Hope Haas

This car just doesn't quit Aspen White Bugeye , 10/14/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought my 2002 WRX from a college kid with 81k miles on it about 6 months ago. Car was quick, fun and clean as a whistle. I've seen these cars take more abuse than anything I would ever do to it and keep running. Put about a grand into the car and it out- performs its STI counterpart no problem. Keep up on regular checks and maintain your ride, can't beat the sound and feel of this car for ten grand. Get a quiet exhaust, up-pipe, downpipe and your mileage goes from 24-25 mpg to about 27.

Rally Sport Special Michael Wenzel , 03/13/2016 WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car was always fun to drive. Handles like a race car very quick and zippy. It's been problem free even after 14 years it's still very reliable. It's 4WD is great in snow and mud.