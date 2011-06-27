Used 2002 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Greatest car ever built
I've owned over 25 cars, American muscle through Porsches to Ferraris. I am a car nut. I have used this '02 WRX daily since purchase, (that's about 7 years now), and will never give it up until it is just no longer feasible to repair. The WRX has been so reliable and trouble free that I am amazed it was only $22K back in '02. It is almost as quick as any non-turbo Porsche (I had the dealer upgrades installed, bigger turbo and cooler, exhaust and short shift kit all for $6K), seats 4, has a huge trunk with fold down arm rest for my skis. Holds the road amazingly well and acceleration is brutal. Seats are the best I ever had. Great road feel. Goes through snow like butter.
This car just saved my sons life and his 3 friends
I am writing this while sitting in York hospital as my son sits in the ICU. He was a backseat passenger. They are all teenagers and took his friends car , the Subaru, because it handles best and is the most fun....i fact I have learned to be very very grateful for!. Ad teens, rain and a sharp turn , his friend made the mistake of hitting his breaks going into the turn, causing hydroplaning. A suv was coming around the turn , they hit head on/drivers side. All kids had seat belts on. I was called to the scene thinking my son was dead. I got there to see this car crumpled up.but at the inside the car looked fine. The driver came out with only scratches , the passenger, not even a scratch. My son who caught the force of the seatbelt from the high impact, came out with a torn spleen, broken ribs all from the seatbelt. I can explain how bad this wreck was. No one can believe everyone got out and had not even busted faces from airbags..now they all had seatbelt bruising but as a mom. I am so very very very greatful for this car because it saved not only my sons life but all the other kids. Even the surgeon couldn't believe how everyone was unharmed. So yes we spoke of this car over and over at the er, trama and ICU. Thank you for making a car strong enough to hold up to an straight on collision and also keeping them safe inside. Hope Haas
This car just doesn't quit
Bought my 2002 WRX from a college kid with 81k miles on it about 6 months ago. Car was quick, fun and clean as a whistle. I've seen these cars take more abuse than anything I would ever do to it and keep running. Put about a grand into the car and it out- performs its STI counterpart no problem. Keep up on regular checks and maintain your ride, can't beat the sound and feel of this car for ten grand. Get a quiet exhaust, up-pipe, downpipe and your mileage goes from 24-25 mpg to about 27.
Rally Sport Special
This car was always fun to drive. Handles like a race car very quick and zippy. It's been problem free even after 14 years it's still very reliable. It's 4WD is great in snow and mud.
Bugeye still going strong after 16 years
I bought my WRX in Oct. 2001. Still going strong with the original clutch and engine. Just took it in for a servicing and compression was 150 across the board. A year ago upgraded to a VF 48 turbo, blue injectors and a bigger fuel pump. Wow! The car is a rocket and merging on the highway is a blast. That truck in the right lane who thinks he'll cut me off is in for a surprise. With an Accessport the sky is really the limit with this gorgeous car. Next step may be doing a flex fuel setup with even bigger injectors/fuel pump. The thing you need to remember with this car is that the stock tune is garbage and often leads to check engine lights. Get an aftermarket tune from a good tuner and you can eliminate these bugs and increase your enjoyment of the car exponentially. A GOOD air/oil separator is also advisable to keep oil out of the intake. I also replaced the stock stereo with a 7 inch flat screen headunit and with Android Auto I have full navigation and bluetooth. Installation was so easy even someone like me could do it. Only knocks on the car: the trunk leaks annoyingly and I can't seem to figure out why. Also Subaru paint is poor but you knew that. All in all it's been a pleasure to drive, I've had this car for 1/3 of my life and I really see no reason to dump it.
