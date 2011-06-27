Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
Impressive
Sure footed in any kind of weather and over any road surface. With performance and versatility to spare in a sleeper wagon body.
a fun car for any age
love to drive my car, it is sharp and fun to drive. i was in a parking lot at one of our local grocery stores and when i came out, saw a note on my windshield, and it said, if ever interested in selling my car give him a call and he will be far in pricing it. cannot find one that looks like it and still turns heads when i go by, not bad for a 58 year old. only issue is that i was told may need a pricey head gasket in the future.
Get ONE!!
What an unbelievable driving machine!
AWD 4-dr Sport Wagon
My first time purchasing Subaru and used vehicle. The decision was based on Clark Howard recommendation, who favors used car over new. Was originally thinking about WRX. Nice-looking exterior and sturdy machine to operate during rainy weather though it has not been tested in inclement condition due to persistently sunny days in Oregon!?
Amazing handling
Excellent car and built like a tank. Very reliable and much better than its competition. I have owned it over 4 years and it still amazes me. Love the design and wish Subaru would bring back the 2 door in the current Impreza. Would purchase another Subaru in a minute.
