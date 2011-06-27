  1. Home
Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

27 reviews
Impressive

Huan-Wen Chiu, 04/27/2002
Sure footed in any kind of weather and over any road surface. With performance and versatility to spare in a sleeper wagon body.

a fun car for any age

georgette, 02/13/2010
love to drive my car, it is sharp and fun to drive. i was in a parking lot at one of our local grocery stores and when i came out, saw a note on my windshield, and it said, if ever interested in selling my car give him a call and he will be far in pricing it. cannot find one that looks like it and still turns heads when i go by, not bad for a 58 year old. only issue is that i was told may need a pricey head gasket in the future.

Get ONE!!

Sylencce, 08/05/2002
What an unbelievable driving machine!

AWD 4-dr Sport Wagon

Kiyoshi Kim, 07/31/2003
My first time purchasing Subaru and used vehicle. The decision was based on Clark Howard recommendation, who favors used car over new. Was originally thinking about WRX. Nice-looking exterior and sturdy machine to operate during rainy weather though it has not been tested in inclement condition due to persistently sunny days in Oregon!?

Amazing handling

Dennis, 04/29/2005
Excellent car and built like a tank. Very reliable and much better than its competition. I have owned it over 4 years and it still amazes me. Love the design and wish Subaru would bring back the 2 door in the current Impreza. Would purchase another Subaru in a minute.

