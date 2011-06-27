  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1997 Subaru Impreza
  5. Used 1997 Subaru Impreza Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Impreza
5(36%)4(46%)3(9%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.1
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,464 - $3,459
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My '97 Outback Sport

dbfrmarc, 08/22/2011
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Well lets start with the fact that this is my first car but I have driven many cars before but I love this car. I can take turns down mountain passes at 85 and this car wont have a problem doing it. I dont get great mpg but my work is at the top of a mountain and so i drive up and down a mountain pass everyday so i didnt expect it to be great. All my family has replaced on it is the clutch system and a transmission bearing. Considering this car has 269,000 miles on it, im pretty damn impressed by it. We also replaced the stereo system but if you dont feel you need an extra loud stock stereo, I would recommend this car to anyone and everyone.

Report Abuse

15 years and counting

thomas68, 02/24/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought the car new. It has never left me stranded. Have had to replace multiple CV Axles. The car has been spring leaks like crazy the last few years and I have had to replace just about all the hoses, gaskets and seals. That said it is still fun to drive and the engine runs as smoothly as the day i bought it. If you find one for sale by owner that has all the maintenance records you will probably be getting yourself a great car for around $3,000.

Report Abuse

Loved my Suby

W Baker, 02/02/2016
Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my OBS from the original owner with about 75k on it. I got a super deal but had to do a little body work on it. Never had any major problems. I did fix a small transmission fluid leak by replacing the pan gasket. I did some routine maintenance. My car ran smooth as silk and shifted smooth also. I wish I still had it but unfortunately it was totaled in a wreck @ 89k. I owned it almost 5 years and it was It is probably the best car I had ever owned. I was hoping to find another to swap my engine over but ended up parting it out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Subaru Impreza built to last

yomom, 07/16/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My husband, who is absolutely not into cars at all, who wouldn't know a ping from a thump, and who therefore could conceivably really run a car into the ground without even knowing it, has been driving this vehicle for 11 years now completely problem free. I make sure that all the regular maintenance is up to date, so that does help, but seriously, I think this is a super-car, to have survived this long this well. Utterly great in snow, and we're in a snow-belt area, so we really know. Fantastic car.

Report Abuse

My First

wickedawsome7, 04/30/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car to commute me around. I bought it after saving up a little money(600). Once I got past the body repairs, it ran like a top. It has been amazing through the New England weather even without anti-lock brakes. The major issue is that cars of this time have issues where they rust in the rear wheels. I think the previous owners must have gone off-roading. the only major scare I have had is replacing the speedometer sensor, and replacing the radiator cap(my mechanic thought it was the was the engine gasket, I almost junked the car.) I love this car and I will run it into the ground.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale

Related Used 1997 Subaru Impreza Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles