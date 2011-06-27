Used 1997 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

My '97 Outback Sport dbfrmarc , 08/22/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Well lets start with the fact that this is my first car but I have driven many cars before but I love this car. I can take turns down mountain passes at 85 and this car wont have a problem doing it. I dont get great mpg but my work is at the top of a mountain and so i drive up and down a mountain pass everyday so i didnt expect it to be great. All my family has replaced on it is the clutch system and a transmission bearing. Considering this car has 269,000 miles on it, im pretty damn impressed by it. We also replaced the stereo system but if you dont feel you need an extra loud stock stereo, I would recommend this car to anyone and everyone. Report Abuse

15 years and counting thomas68 , 02/24/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought the car new. It has never left me stranded. Have had to replace multiple CV Axles. The car has been spring leaks like crazy the last few years and I have had to replace just about all the hoses, gaskets and seals. That said it is still fun to drive and the engine runs as smoothly as the day i bought it. If you find one for sale by owner that has all the maintenance records you will probably be getting yourself a great car for around $3,000. Report Abuse

Loved my Suby W Baker , 02/02/2016 Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my OBS from the original owner with about 75k on it. I got a super deal but had to do a little body work on it. Never had any major problems. I did fix a small transmission fluid leak by replacing the pan gasket. I did some routine maintenance. My car ran smooth as silk and shifted smooth also. I wish I still had it but unfortunately it was totaled in a wreck @ 89k. I owned it almost 5 years and it was It is probably the best car I had ever owned. I was hoping to find another to swap my engine over but ended up parting it out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Subaru Impreza built to last yomom , 07/16/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My husband, who is absolutely not into cars at all, who wouldn't know a ping from a thump, and who therefore could conceivably really run a car into the ground without even knowing it, has been driving this vehicle for 11 years now completely problem free. I make sure that all the regular maintenance is up to date, so that does help, but seriously, I think this is a super-car, to have survived this long this well. Utterly great in snow, and we're in a snow-belt area, so we really know. Fantastic car. Report Abuse