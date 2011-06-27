  1. Home
Used 1994 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Car

Love the Stubie, 08/23/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used with 198,000 miles on it. My wife learned to drive standard on it and it has been really reliable. It's a little small on the inside but with conscientious driving we can get over 30 miles per gallon. I recommend this car to anyone.

subie wagon-love ours

jewels, 04/07/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

suprizingly fun to drive, awd version. bought it used at 21k, have over 90k now. problems: leaked oil at 70k, seals needed replaced, cost $700. cv boot at 50k, annoying air/wind noise from small window of driver side. Overall, great hauling vehicle that's fun to drive.

