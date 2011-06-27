Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2013 WRX Hatchback
This is a very practical, fun, AWD performance car with outstanding value for the money. A 0-60 time of 4.7 and ability to surpass 60 easily in second gear gives lots of confidence merging into traffic. The whine of the turbo is intoxicating combined with the rumble of the flat four boxer engine. It is super practical with the hatchback and can accommodate large items easily (seats fold down); big screen TV's, large boxes, mountain bike, etc. The hatch also works as excellent rain protection when you are loading (unexpected surprise). The AWD is incredible for inclement weather, but be sure to get at least all season tires so you can stop and turn in easier in snow (had stock summer tires).
gas miliage
This car gets 36 to 40 mpg at 55 miles per hour At 60 miles per hour it gets 33.3 to 37 mpg. At 75 miles per hour it only gets 26 to 29 mpg.
Fun with your rocket
Have a 2013, one of the last wagons in WRX, with COBB cat back system, and STI short throw shifter. The $600 shifter worth every penny. Now with 50,000 mi, would not hesitate to get another except Subaru does not make this care here any more. I love the wagon. This car has limited interior bling, rather plain I would say. Car not impressive until you turn it on.....OMG this thing will show the rally heritage as soon as you put into gear. Have done trips through remote areas of the US west, and can attest to the raw power of the turbo, I have never had over 135, but gets there VERY quickly. The handling is exceptional, and with the AWD you POWER out of corners. Have taken on very expensive (read that M5) BMW's in the Ruby mtn of Nevada, had to stop and wait for them. Impressive as it is in pavement, just wait till you have this machine in the snow. Traction control works, but even more fun when you turn it off. I hope to get another 50,000 miles, and hope that Subaru will bring back the wagon in the WRX or STI.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza WRX
Related Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner