Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This is a very practical, fun, AWD performance car with outstanding value for the money. A 0-60 time of 4.7 and ability to surpass 60 easily in second gear gives lots of confidence merging into traffic. The whine of the turbo is intoxicating combined with the rumble of the flat four boxer engine. It is super practical with the hatchback and can accommodate large items easily (seats fold down); big screen TV's, large boxes, mountain bike, etc. The hatch also works as excellent rain protection when you are loading (unexpected surprise). The AWD is incredible for inclement weather, but be sure to get at least all season tires so you can stop and turn in easier in snow (had stock summer tires).

Gary , 07/05/2019 Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Have a 2013, one of the last wagons in WRX, with COBB cat back system, and STI short throw shifter. The $600 shifter worth every penny. Now with 50,000 mi, would not hesitate to get another except Subaru does not make this care here any more. I love the wagon. This car has limited interior bling, rather plain I would say. Car not impressive until you turn it on.....OMG this thing will show the rally heritage as soon as you put into gear. Have done trips through remote areas of the US west, and can attest to the raw power of the turbo, I have never had over 135, but gets there VERY quickly. The handling is exceptional, and with the AWD you POWER out of corners. Have taken on very expensive (read that M5) BMW's in the Ruby mtn of Nevada, had to stop and wait for them. Impressive as it is in pavement, just wait till you have this machine in the snow. Traction control works, but even more fun when you turn it off. I hope to get another 50,000 miles, and hope that Subaru will bring back the wagon in the WRX or STI.