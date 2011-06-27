  1. Home
2021 Subaru Forester Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG292929
Total Seating555
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
descent controlnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg26/33 mpg26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)431.6/547.8 mi.431.6/547.8 mi.431.6/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.16.6 gal.16.6 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm182 hp @ 5800 rpm182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesnono
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Popular Package #1yesnono
Standard Modelyesyesyes
Optional Packageyesnoyes
Popular Package #2noyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
576 watts stereo outputnoyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyesnoyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryesyesyes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyesnono
Cargo Coveryesnono
Cargo Netyesyesyes
USB Charging Portsyesnono
Side Sill Plates - Frontyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesyesyes
Sunshade - Windshieldyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesnono
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lightingyesyesyes
Cargo Separatoryesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Front head room41.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
clothyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room39.6 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
reclining rear seatsnoyesyes
folding center armrestnoyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Jasper Green Metallicyesyesno
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyesyesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Grey Metallicyesyesyes
Crossbar Set - Aeroyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearlyesyesno
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Grey Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Door Scuff Protectoryesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Fog Light Kityesnono
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearlyesyesno
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Sport Grille - Silveryesnono
Body Side Molding - Jasper Green Metallicyesyesno
Crossbar Set - Fixedyesnono
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlnoyesno
Sport Grille - Chromenoyesno
Door Edge Guards - Sepia Bronze Metallicnoyesno
Body Side Molding - Sepia Bronze Metallicnoyesno
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlnoyesno
Door Edge Guards - Dark Blue Pearlnonoyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Blue Pearlnonoyes
Sport Grille - Blacknonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Maximum cargo capacity76.1 cu.ft.70.9 cu.ft.70.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3453 lbs.3589 lbs.3537 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.1 cu.ft.28.9 cu.ft.28.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees22.9 degrees22.9 degrees
Angle of departure24.6 degrees24.6 degrees24.6 degrees
Length182.1 in.182.1 in.182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height67.5 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
EPA interior volume143.0 cu.ft.136.7 cu.ft.136.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Sepia Bronze Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Sepia Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
225/60R H tiresyesyesno
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
225/55R H tiresnoyesyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,795
Starting MSRP
$34,895
Starting MSRP
$29,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes

