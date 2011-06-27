  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2000 Subaru Forester
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Subaru Forester Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Forester
5(44%)4(40%)3(12%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.2
25 reviews
Write a review
See all Foresters for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,611 - $3,317
Used Forester for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love this car

subi!, 11/11/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for several years and I love it. It is the best car on snow, can tow a small trailer, and I get almost 30mpg! Sure it looks a little square, but I like the way it looks. It has been the perfect car for me and my dog to get to the mountains.

Report Abuse

Overall Good car with recent issues

faithin14eva, 05/02/2011
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

My husband and I bought this car in 2009 and it had 108,000 miles on it. Last year we hit a slight hiccup when our O2 sensor went. The garages near us had a hard time figuring out what the issue was and we eventually went down to the actual dealership and as soon as we described the problem they knew the answer. It is now a year later and my husband went to replace the rotors and brakes and discovered that the calipers, and inner and outer tire rods were bad as well in the front and the caliper on the rear driver side was bad as well. Now we have fixed all of this for around 400 and yet the brake system is still not working properly. More attempts to come to fix it.

Report Abuse

Love it!

Garcia subaru, 10/17/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle! Fun to drive, pulls 2000 lbs, very reliable, was not too expensive, great in snow. Nearly 180000 on it with no major problems. Have done routine maintainance, replaced the brakes, starter and clutch once. Had one part needing replacement with the catalytic converter (cost 3-400 dollars), needed to replace the tape player (replaced it with a CD/tape player) and that was it. Still running great and I hope to keep it for another 100,000 miles. Get 20-30 mpg on freeway (at 60-70 mph) and 27-27 in town. I am planning to buy another in the future and am hoping they can improve the gas mileage by then. (They keep increasing the engine horsepower which I do not feel it needs.)

Report Abuse

A robust little wagon

Chris in IL, 12/10/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought the car as a dealer demo back in April of '00. Overall ownership experience has been great. Torquey motor with enough punch for around town driving, decent mileage and super reliability. AWD is great in inclement weather (once the sucky stock Bridgestones were replaced with Pirrelli Scorpions). Plain-Jane wrapper, but at least it doesn't look like an atheletic shoe (think RAV4).

Report Abuse

Does what it is supposed to

DakarTimm, 11/22/2017
L 4dr Wagon AWD
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Second Subaru . My first was a 2005 Legacy that was T Boned by someone doing 60 mph. I was able to crawl out the passenger side and still go to work . It made me feel very safe. I wanted higher ground clearance for deeper snow and more cargo capability . I purchased it used with 80 k .The check engine light came on almost immediately after getting it home . I replaced the 02 sensor with a genuine factory part . The check engine light has now been on continuously for 7 years . The car runs just fine .We are approaching 220,000 miles . I had the drivers rear wheel bearing replaced at 170,000 miles . Mileage is almost all highway with the average mpg around 25 . For what it was designed to do which is carrying people and gear through less than ideal conditions ,it excels . Long trips are tolerable .We've spent upwards of 30 hours on continuous driving without being too uncomfortable . What more could one reasonably expect ?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Foresters for sale

Related Used 2000 Subaru Forester info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles