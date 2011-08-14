Used 1998 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Subaru Forester L
    used

    1999 Subaru Forester L

    160,871 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,850

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Forester L
    used

    2000 Subaru Forester L

    178,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Forester L
    used

    2000 Subaru Forester L

    139,843 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Forester S
    used

    2000 Subaru Forester S

    220,810 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,987

    Details
  • 2001 Subaru Forester S
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester S

    115,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2001 Subaru Forester S
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester S

    209,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,200

    Details
  • 2001 Subaru Forester L
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester L

    179,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2001 Subaru Forester S in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester S

    151,776 miles

    $4,100

    Details
  • 2001 Subaru Forester S
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester S

    96,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2001 Subaru Forester L in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester L

    125,759 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,290

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Forester S in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Subaru Forester S

    133,328 miles

    $1,990

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Forester X in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester X

    174,711 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,442

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Forester X in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester X

    211,416 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,474

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Forester XS in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester XS

    113,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,687

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Forester XS in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester XS

    183,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,455

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Forester X in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester X

    294,266 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Forester XS
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester XS

    109,379 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Forester X in Red
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester X

    198,097 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

The Subaru That Keeps Going
bigairtrix2,08/14/2011
Unlike many other reviews that I have read on the 1998 Subaru Forester mine keeps going no matter what I do to it. I have never had a problem with head gaskets or wheel bearings. Yes I have replaced the timing belt at 80k but I do that with every new vehicle I buy. Other things that I have replaced over the life of the car are struts to an adjustable bilstein coil over , rotors and pads to brembo drilled and sloted rotors and pads , cv joints were changed based on the fact the car had 150 k and it was time, clutch to a center force stage two and two sets of tires cause each set wore out after putting over 75 k on each.
