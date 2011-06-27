Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Consumer Reviews

Wow TC , 12/18/2017 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 89 of 92 people found this review helpful We've had our 2018 Crosstrek Limited for about two weeks, we love it! Traded in a 2015 truck to downsize a bit but didn't want to lose the outdoor adventure options that trucks provide. I can already tell we made an excellent choice. It was surprisingly hard to find an available '18 Crosstrek in any trim level in the PHX area that either wasn't reserved or already purchased. Also wasn't intending on a fully loaded Limited, but this was what came up so....oh well, guess we're getting a Limited! I had a completely trashed old Subaru in college with at least 200,000 miles on it, rusted floor and body falling apart, but that thing started up every morning and drove strong for the whole time I had it. Drove it to the junkyard after graduation, still running strong. Always impressed with that little car, this Crosstrek is lightyears beyond and I have no doubt it will drive for a very long time. Excellent design, love the refreshened interior and gauges, seats are wonderful, back seat seems roomy and comfy. Eyesight and all the driver support systems are so well thought out and better than some of my colleagues vehicles that cost twice as much. Harmon Kardon sound system is superb, a/c system works fantastic. Drives very easy, quiet and smooth. Doors open wide, back storage very adequate, the back hatch area floor is a bit shallower than I expected, but not a detriment. It might seem that way because of the 8+ inches of ground clearance, it puts the back bumper higher than other brands, not a problem though. Back seats fold almost flat. Interior fit and finish is very strong, way better than other brands with similar models. The first 2 tanks of gas we're averaging 30.5 mpg with mixed driving, loving that! Our truck was lucky to average 19. If I had to gripe about anything so far is getting used to the a/c and app controls and all of the menu options, but that is hardly a complaint. The Bluetooth seems to work well, Apple CarPlay is pretty good, it seems like the music pauses for a split second every once in awhile, maybe my USB cord is getting old, or a CarPlay software update in the future might solve that. Overall so very happy with the Crosstrek. We are leasing but I wouldn't hesitate to purchase this at lease end if it continues to impress, residual value on the Crosstrek is higher than any comparable Toyota and Honda. Count us as huge Subaru fans Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Better than expected Landman , 03/18/2018 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I was looking for a small SUV for my commute to work and running errands. I drive over 16,000 miles annually, so I wanted something with decent gas mileage, but was safe and reliable with AWD. I narrowed my search down to the Honda HRV, Honda CRV, Subaru Crosstrek, and Subaru Forester. The HRV had the cheapest overall price, but the interior was also cheap and that's being kind. The USB plugs and space for cell phones was below the center console. It was the oddest location I have ever seen for plugging in and storing electronic devices. I also thought the seats were uncomfortable, which is not good when you have almost an hour commute each way to work. I was so disappointed in the HRV, I didn't even take it for a test drive. The CRV was everything the HRV wasn't. The interior was laid out well, seats were comfortable. Great vehicle overall. But, it was bigger and more expensive than I wanted to pay (around $25k). I test drove the new Crosstrek thinking I would like the Forester better. My wife and I were impressed with the comfort of the seats and how quiet the car was. The interior was well organized and easy to use. The only thing missing in the Premium version that I would like to have is a rear vent for AC and heat. I did test drive the Forester, but I don't think it compared well to the new Crosstrek. If you are thinking about a Forester, I would recommend waiting for the redesigned version coming next year. So far I have driven 3,000 miles and I am getting about 32 MPG in mixed driving, which is better than expected. As noted in other reviews, the acceleration is adequate. Your not going to win any races, but that's not why I bought the car. If you look at other small SUVs in the segment, you'll notice they are just as slow. If you want something faster get the CRV or the Turbo Forester. Personally, I would rather have the gas mileage. Very happy with the purchase and I would recommend you take a look if you are considering a small SUV. Great for commuting to work or for small families.

Yes, only 2 weeks old Neil , 10/02/2017 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 91 of 95 people found this review helpful So I can't comment on the maintenance cost, other than the first two years being free. Nor on the resale value, which I hear is excellent, though I can't possibly know about that. I did not get the navigation, but with Apple Car Play, it comes with my iPhone which shows on the radio screen. I opted for the Premium because I prefer cloth seats. The Sunshine Orange with black cloth seats and orange stitching is gorgeous. The car handles like a dream, it feels like I am driving a sports car, or a race car even. It totally hugs the road, especially going around tight turns like freeway onramps here in southern California. The Crosstrek also has plenty of pep, so I don't know where Edmunds review is coming from. I have no problem getting on the freeways or toll roads. It definitely is not 10 seconds, or even close to that, for 0 to 60. And passing is not a problem. It easily handle 80 mph on the toll roads, including going up some steep hills. A friend rode in the back seat today and commented that the rear seat beat the rear seats in my 2011 RAV4 by a mile for comfort. I definitely see a long time love affair with this car coming up.

Absolutely Impressed Tom Fischer , 10/13/2017 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 69 of 73 people found this review helpful I've test-driven 15 vehicles over the last 8 months, needing something mainly for commuting into the city and ability to take my wife and daughter, or a friend and two bags of golf clubs. I live in Minnesota so AWD was important, but since it's just me most of the time I wanted something sporty with great technology, stereo, and every safety feature possible as I tend to keep my vehicles a long time. The reviews mentioning the small engine scared me away at first, but after owning it for three weeks I have yet to feel like I need more power. The Harman Kardon stereo is excellent, the technology is intuitive with a very crisp display, and driving the vehicle is just plain fun. We got the fully loaded Limited trim and glad we did. I test-drove the Alltrack, Mazda CX-5, even some AWD Infiniti's, Audis, Volvos and I feel like I got virtually everything I wanted in the Crosstrek that would have cost another $15-$20k in one of the luxury brands we were considering. Great vehicle, great buying experience, and already very attached to my Crosstrek!