2020 Subaru BRZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
BRZ Coupe
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,863*
Total Cash Price
$30,080
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,640*
Total Cash Price
$30,682
tS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,242*
Total Cash Price
$41,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$377
|$709
|$486
|$2,236
|$1,073
|$4,881
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,248
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,301
|$963
|$602
|$218
|$4,702
|Depreciation
|$4,972
|$2,345
|$1,917
|$2,148
|$1,878
|$13,260
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,818
|$7,081
|$6,284
|$8,143
|$6,537
|$38,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$907
|$938
|$971
|$1,006
|$4,698
|Maintenance
|$385
|$723
|$496
|$2,281
|$1,094
|$4,979
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,273
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,440
|Financing
|$1,650
|$1,327
|$982
|$614
|$222
|$4,796
|Depreciation
|$5,071
|$2,392
|$1,955
|$2,191
|$1,916
|$13,525
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,034
|$7,223
|$6,410
|$8,306
|$6,668
|$39,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 BRZ Coupe tS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$516
|$971
|$666
|$3,063
|$1,470
|$6,687
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,710
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,934
|Financing
|$2,217
|$1,782
|$1,319
|$825
|$299
|$6,442
|Depreciation
|$6,812
|$3,213
|$2,626
|$2,943
|$2,573
|$18,166
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,821
|$9,701
|$8,609
|$11,156
|$8,956
|$53,242
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Subaru BRZ in Virginia is:not available
