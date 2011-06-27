Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
BRZ Coupe
Series.HyperBlue 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,484*
Total Cash Price
$20,448
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,234*
Total Cash Price
$20,857
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,353*
Total Cash Price
$28,014
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,852*
Total Cash Price
$28,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 BRZ Coupe Series.HyperBlue 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,030
|$1,040
|$1,651
|$1,537
|$1,526
|$6,784
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,275
|Financing
|$1,100
|$884
|$655
|$409
|$148
|$3,196
|Depreciation
|$4,331
|$1,799
|$1,584
|$1,403
|$1,259
|$10,376
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,451
|$6,773
|$7,087
|$6,706
|$6,467
|$37,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$1,051
|$1,061
|$1,684
|$1,568
|$1,557
|$6,920
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,301
|Financing
|$1,122
|$902
|$668
|$417
|$151
|$3,260
|Depreciation
|$4,418
|$1,835
|$1,616
|$1,431
|$1,284
|$10,584
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,660
|$6,908
|$7,229
|$6,840
|$6,596
|$38,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|Maintenance
|$1,411
|$1,425
|$2,262
|$2,106
|$2,091
|$9,294
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,522
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,747
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,211
|$897
|$560
|$203
|$4,379
|Depreciation
|$5,933
|$2,465
|$2,170
|$1,922
|$1,725
|$14,215
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,318
|$9,279
|$9,709
|$9,187
|$8,860
|$51,353
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 BRZ Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$1,466
|$2,328
|$2,167
|$2,152
|$9,565
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,798
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,246
|$924
|$577
|$209
|$4,506
|Depreciation
|$6,107
|$2,537
|$2,233
|$1,978
|$1,775
|$14,630
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,736
|$9,550
|$9,993
|$9,455
|$9,118
|$52,852
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 BRZ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Subaru BRZ in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Subaru BRZ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019