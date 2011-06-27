Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
BRZ Coupe
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,926*
Total Cash Price
$18,985
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,254*
Total Cash Price
$25,500
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,222*
Total Cash Price
$18,613
Series.Blue 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,663*
Total Cash Price
$26,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 BRZ Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$990
|$4,674
|Maintenance
|$1,050
|$823
|$1,557
|$1,129
|$1,858
|$6,417
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,021
|$821
|$608
|$380
|$138
|$2,968
|Depreciation
|$4,165
|$1,667
|$1,468
|$1,301
|$1,167
|$9,767
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,078
|$6,297
|$6,773
|$6,120
|$6,659
|$35,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,277
|Maintenance
|$1,410
|$1,106
|$2,091
|$1,517
|$2,496
|$8,619
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,615
|Financing
|$1,371
|$1,103
|$817
|$511
|$185
|$3,987
|Depreciation
|$5,594
|$2,239
|$1,971
|$1,747
|$1,567
|$13,118
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,536
|$8,458
|$9,097
|$8,220
|$8,943
|$48,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$971
|$4,582
|Maintenance
|$1,029
|$807
|$1,526
|$1,107
|$1,822
|$6,291
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,015
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,179
|Financing
|$1,001
|$805
|$596
|$373
|$135
|$2,910
|Depreciation
|$4,083
|$1,634
|$1,439
|$1,275
|$1,144
|$9,575
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,880
|$6,174
|$6,640
|$6,000
|$6,528
|$35,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 BRZ Coupe Series.Blue 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,369
|$6,461
|Maintenance
|$1,451
|$1,138
|$2,152
|$1,561
|$2,569
|$8,870
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,431
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,411
|$1,135
|$840
|$526
|$190
|$4,103
|Depreciation
|$5,757
|$2,304
|$2,029
|$1,798
|$1,613
|$13,501
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,931
|$8,705
|$9,362
|$8,460
|$9,204
|$49,663
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 BRZ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Subaru BRZ in Virginia is:not available
