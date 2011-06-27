Used 2014 Subaru BRZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
BRZ Coupe
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,215*
Total Cash Price
$16,835
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,505*
Total Cash Price
$16,505
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,642*
Total Cash Price
$22,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 BRZ Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$898
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$4,625
|Maintenance
|$1,625
|$1,412
|$1,103
|$505
|$2,801
|$7,445
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,091
|Financing
|$906
|$727
|$540
|$337
|$122
|$2,632
|Depreciation
|$3,523
|$1,497
|$1,319
|$1,169
|$1,049
|$8,557
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,958
|$6,801
|$6,284
|$5,509
|$7,662
|$36,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,534
|Maintenance
|$1,593
|$1,384
|$1,081
|$495
|$2,746
|$7,299
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$906
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,070
|Financing
|$888
|$713
|$529
|$330
|$120
|$2,580
|Depreciation
|$3,454
|$1,468
|$1,293
|$1,146
|$1,028
|$8,389
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,763
|$6,668
|$6,161
|$5,401
|$7,512
|$35,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$6,212
|Maintenance
|$2,182
|$1,896
|$1,481
|$678
|$3,762
|$10,000
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,466
|Financing
|$1,217
|$977
|$725
|$452
|$164
|$3,535
|Depreciation
|$4,732
|$2,011
|$1,771
|$1,570
|$1,408
|$11,493
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,375
|$9,135
|$8,441
|$7,399
|$10,291
|$48,642
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Subaru BRZ in Virginia is:not available
