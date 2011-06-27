  1. Home
2021 Subaru Ascent Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Ascent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG232223
Total Seating878
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg20/26 mpg21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.3/521.1 mi.386.0/501.8 mi.405.3/521.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG232223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm260 hp @ 5600 rpm260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesnoyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesnoyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesnono
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Popular Package #1yesnoyes
Standard ModelyesSlate black perforated leather - trimmed w/silver stitchingyes
Popular Package #2Anoyesyes
Popular Package #2noyesyes
8-Passenger Sport Packagenonoyes
7-Passenger Sport Packagenonoyes
8-Passenger Convenience Packagenonoyes
Popular Package #4nonoyes
7-Passenger Convenience Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
792 watts stereo outputnoyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
14 total speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
front and rear view cameranoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesnoyes
Cupholder Insertyesyesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyesnoyes
Cargo Coveryesnoyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Rear Seatback Protector - 3rd Row Benchyesyesyes
USB Charging Portsyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesnoyes
Windshield Sunshadeyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesnoyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Side Sill Plateyesyesyes
Cargo Separatoryesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
CVT Leather Shift Knobyesnono
3rd Row Sunshadeyesyesyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Reading Lightsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Front head room41.3 in.40.1 in.41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
clothyesnoyes
premium leathernoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Rear head room40.0 in.38.7 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Door Scuff Protectoryesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Fog Light Kityesnoyes
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Setyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Aero Crossbar Setyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyesyesyes
Exterior Interior HL Mirrorsyesnoyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Exterior Interior Auto Mirrorsyesnoyes
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlnoyesyes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlnoyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlnoyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallicnoyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlnoyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlnoyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Maximum cargo capacity86.5 cu.ft.86.0 cu.ft.86.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4430 lbs.4603 lbs.4477 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.17.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees17.6 degrees17.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees21.8 degrees21.8 degrees
Length196.8 in.196.8 in.196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height71.6 in.71.6 in.71.6 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.167.6 cu.ft.171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.113.8 in.113.8 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Java Brown, leather
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Slate Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
245/60R H tiresyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
245/50R H tiresnoyesno
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Starting MSRP
$45,445
Starting MSRP
$34,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes

