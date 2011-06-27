  1. Home
Used 2009 Spyker C8 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Awesome

spyker man, 08/02/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you love exotic and fast cars, this is a must have. I have had Ferrari's and Lamborghini's in the past and they don't even come close to this. It blew me away and I plan on keeping it for a very long time.

