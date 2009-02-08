Used 2009 Spyker C8 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C8 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Spyker C8 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Spyker
  3. Spyker C8
  4. Used 2009 Spyker C8

Consumer Reviews for the Spyker C8

Read recent reviews for the Spyker C8
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Awesome
spyker man,08/02/2009
If you love exotic and fast cars, this is a must have. I have had Ferrari's and Lamborghini's in the past and they don't even come close to this. It blew me away and I plan on keeping it for a very long time.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Spyker
C8
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to