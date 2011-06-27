  1. Home
2012 Scion xD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extensive customization options
  • nifty sliding/reclining backseat
  • high-tech stereo systems.
  • Mediocre cargo space
  • unfriendly to tall drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Style and a long list of optional accessories make the 2012 Scion xD a youthful hit, but other cars in its class provide greater utility and fun.

Vehicle overview

You've heard about middle child syndrome, the notion that suggests these bookended kids are often overlooked in favor of their older and younger siblings. In the case of the 2012 Scion xD, middle child syndrome appears to apply to automobiles as well. With the funky box xB on one side and the sporty-looking tC on the other, the xD hatchback seems to be relegated to an existence in the shadows.

In many ways that's a shame, because the Scion xD has much to offer. Its 1.8-liter engine is pretty powerful for its class, and the xD's ride quality is agreeable around town and on the highway. Furthermore, this middle Scion comes with plenty of standard features and a dizzying array of customization options. The dealer-installed accessories range from merely cosmetic to genuine performance upgrades. A strong reputation for reliability is another draw for this affordable compact.

But on the downside, the xD falters when it comes to utility, driver engagement and fuel economy. The Ford Fiesta is more entertaining to drive, returns better fuel economy and the Sync voice command system is always a hit. The Honda Fit is also more fun to drive than the Scion and is a class leader for utility. The funky Hyundai Veloster might also be of interest, as would the new Chevrolet Sonic. Among these choices, the middle-child Scion xD struggles mightily to get noticed.

2012 Scion xD models

The 2012 Scion xD four-door hatchback is available in two trim levels: base and Release Series 4.0.

Standard equipment for the base xD includes 16-inch steel wheels with a choice of three covers, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel with integral audio controls, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio and a six-speaker Pioneer CD/MP3 audio system with iPod/USB connectivity and a subwoofer RCA output.

Available only in Blizzard Pearl (white), the Release Series 4.0 trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, matching interior white paint (on the center console, door panels and steering wheel) and unique fabric upholstery with white stitching. Production of this trim is limited to 800 units.

Factory options are not offered in lieu of dealer-installed accessories that include a rear spoiler, keyless remote entry, remote ignition, a sport steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cargo cover, a center armrest, a navigation system, a premium sound system with touchscreen interface, satellite radio, illuminated door sills and a host of TRD performance parts.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Scion xD receives a new Pioneer sound system as standard equipment, along with HD Radio and Bluetooth phone and streaming audio. Another limited-edition model, the Release Series 4.0, replaces last year's 3.0.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2012 Scion xD is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 128 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. Buyers may choose between a five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission.

In recent Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped xD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, making it quicker than most competing models by about a second. Fuel economy is only average, however, at an EPA-estimated 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with either transmission.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Scion xD include antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the xD was deemed "Acceptable" (the second-highest score) in frontal-offset crashes and "Good" (the highest score) in side-impact crashes. In Edmunds braking testing, the xD stopped from 60 mph in a respectable 123 feet.

Driving

The 2012 Scion xD won't tempt you to take the long way home, but its 1.8-liter engine offers uncommon zest for this segment. The electric-controlled power steering feels artificial at lower speeds, but it's fairly precise and weights up nicely during cornering. While the ride around town is compliant and comfortable, the flip side of that coin is that the xD will be no one's first choice for energetic cornering. If you want an engaging drive, this isn't it, but if your priorities lie elsewhere, the xD's driving character should prove satisfactory.

Interior

Within its cabin, the xD boasts a cool, minimalist look colored in shades of dark gray with lots of matte-finish metal. Entertainment and climate controls are arrayed logically on the center stack and flow down to a nesting space for phones and iPods (with a USB/aux port close by). The optional Pioneer audio system features six speakers and a touchscreen that mimics an iPod's functions, and is also available with navigation.

The xD's gauge cluster is a curious design, divided into three partitions with a disorienting speedometer/tachometer sharing the same circular pod. As the speedo needle spins clockwise, the tach needle climbs toward it from the opposite hemisphere.

The seating position is very upright, and taller drivers might suffer from a shortage of legroom, not to mention a steering column that doesn't telescope. Headroom is generous, though, and rear passengers will enjoy ample space thanks to a reclining seatback and sliding seat bottom. The xD stiffs you on cargo space, since its 35.7 cubic feet falls short of that offered by most rivals; the Honda Fit, for example, offers 57 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Scion xD.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A fun, economical, and reliable car. (Stereo rocks too!)
bubba_hotep,08/23/2012
My wifes 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe recently died (transmission) so we were in the market for a new, more fuel-efficient vehicle. We took the Toyota Yaris (VERY small, no cargo room, lacking features) Honda Fit (Lots of cargo space but interior was *meh*, ugly exterior and overpriced) Nissan Versa (JUNK!) and Chevy Sonic (not bad, sporty but $20K was too much) for test drives. A co-worker suggested the xD. I took her 2009 for a spin and loved it. Went to the dealer the next day and bought a 2012 xD base (auto). Paid $15,500 out the door, exactly what I wanted to spend. A month later, this car has 1K miles on it and is sipping gas (avg. 33mpg) and the wife loves it. Handles well in the rain too!
Almost 6000 Miles and lovin it more and more!
katelovely,03/08/2013
I got my little baby October 3rd 2012 brand new from the dealer with 16 miles on it. The xD had been one of my top choices over the previous year I'd been car hunting. It was between this and the Kia Rio hatchback. My reason for choosing this one? It comes with EVERYTHING most other cars charge an arm and a leg for and it's a Toyota, it'll run for ages. Being my first car ( well first bought) I really wanted the best bang for my buck. It's not anything fancy, the interior is ultra basic but it has everything I need! The get up and go surprised me! I have no troubles getting around slow cars if needed! Also, In city I'm averaging 31mpg! On long drives I get about 37!!
So far, LOVE this car...
bluecub78,03/09/2012
Only had this car less than a month, but so far it's awesome! I did have to ding the build quality a bit though in the rating due to a sad discovery where the new Scion Premium Audio System (new for 2012) appears to not work with the SiriusXM. Scion Corporate in California is now aware and is working on it personally. Problem is only limited to the Release Series tho, so be rest assured it will work in a Base xD. As for the rest of the car, LOVE the way it drives and feels. It feels so good around tight turns and contrary to what some others might say, I find the seats quite comfortable and supportive. A little anemic uphill, but otherwise, a zippy ride. All around, I would recommend it!
Happy Times with My XD.
oceanskyd,06/02/2013
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
My great little XD now has 14,000 miles. The factory tires became very noisy, so I replaced them early on with 215/55/16 size. I couldn't ask for a better ride. The engine and transmission are more than adequate around town, and cruising on the freeway is a joy. The Corolla sourced powertrain means a carefree 200K plus miles. I should know, I traded in a Corolla that had 215,000 miles on it; started every morning without fail, and did not burn oil. I love my XD. The look is unique, the driving experience is fun. **UPDATE 06/02/2016** Unfortunately the XD was chopped from the Scion lineup, so it will never have the chance to get much needed safety features like a backup camera, blind-spot monitors, and cross traffic alert. After driving another vehicle that had the mentioned safety features, I just cannot live without them. I am selling the XD, and I will buy a 2016 Mazda3 iTouring hatchback, because all the safety features are standard. The XD was reliable (though it did have premature brake wear), and fuel economy is good. The negatives are: Huge turning radius, blind spots to the side and back, not enough safety features, hard plastics abound, and road noise.
See all 8 reviews of the 2012 Scion xD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Scion xD features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2012 Scion xD Overview

The Used 2012 Scion xD is offered in the following submodels: xD Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Release Series 4.0 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and Release Series 4.0 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

