Vehicle overview

You've heard about middle child syndrome, the notion that suggests these bookended kids are often overlooked in favor of their older and younger siblings. In the case of the 2012 Scion xD, middle child syndrome appears to apply to automobiles as well. With the funky box xB on one side and the sporty-looking tC on the other, the xD hatchback seems to be relegated to an existence in the shadows.

In many ways that's a shame, because the Scion xD has much to offer. Its 1.8-liter engine is pretty powerful for its class, and the xD's ride quality is agreeable around town and on the highway. Furthermore, this middle Scion comes with plenty of standard features and a dizzying array of customization options. The dealer-installed accessories range from merely cosmetic to genuine performance upgrades. A strong reputation for reliability is another draw for this affordable compact.

But on the downside, the xD falters when it comes to utility, driver engagement and fuel economy. The Ford Fiesta is more entertaining to drive, returns better fuel economy and the Sync voice command system is always a hit. The Honda Fit is also more fun to drive than the Scion and is a class leader for utility. The funky Hyundai Veloster might also be of interest, as would the new Chevrolet Sonic. Among these choices, the middle-child Scion xD struggles mightily to get noticed.