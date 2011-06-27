  1. Home
Used 2012 Scion xD Base Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.7/366.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower128 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
SCION TRAC Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ashtray Cupyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Coveryes
TRD Shift Knob Type 1yes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Lineryes
TRD Shift Knob Type 2yes
Pioneer Base iPod Ready Bluetooth AM/FM/CD HD Radio Deckyes
All Weather Floor Mats & Cargo Trayyes
Scion Navigation System 200yes
XM Satellite Radio Receiver w/Traffic Displayyes
Cargo Trayyes
Center Armrestyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Steering Wheelyes
Pioneer Premium Audio Systemyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Mudguardsyes
TRD Wheel Installation Kityes
Wheel Locksyes
TRD 18" Alloy Wheels - Silveryes
TRD 18" Alloy Wheels - Blackyes
7-Spoke Wheel Coveryes
TRD 18" 9-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
FIVEAd 4-piece aero kit
Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Appliqueyes
5-Spoke Wheel Coveryes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
TRD Wheel Locksyes
6-Spoke Wheel Coveryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
16" Alloy Wheel Upgradeyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity35.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2625 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length154.7 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume95.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Amazon Green Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Black Currant Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P195/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles